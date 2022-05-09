GLEN ROSE - Led by Campbell Laney's fourth-place individual finish, the Christian Heritage Classical School Lady Sentinels captured the Class A TAPPS State Golf Championship held at Squaw Valley Golf Course.
Laney had rounds of 104 and 95 to pace CHCS, which finished with a 915 team total. Christ Academy-Wichita Falls was second with a 939 team total.
Aubrey Cheek finished fifth overall with rounds of 111 and 113. Macy Simpkins (128-116), Trinity Lambert (125-118), Josey Cheek (130-129), Addie Roberts (141-122) and Emerson Dudley (135-130) rounded out the roster for CHCS.
The CHCS boys finished third as a team with a 722 total. Covenant Academy-Cypress was first at 690.
Lading the way for CHCS was Isaac Adams, who placed fourth individually with back-to-back rounds of 78 for a 156. Abe Rutherford (85-94), Jude Martin (94-97), Titus Rutherford (101-95) and Boaz Dyess (122-101) contributed to the third-place finish.
Emma Osburg of St. Mary's had back-to-back rounds of 124 to place 18th overall.
For the boys, Blanton Mansfield of St. Mary's finished 29th overall with rounds of 99 and 101.
CLASS 2A
At Cottonwood Creek in Waco, Trinity School of Texas placed third in the boys team standings with a 734 total. Lubbock All Saints won the title with a 649. Allen Academy was second at 705.
Hudson Parr led the way for the Titans and finished sixth overall with rounds of 84 and 81. Jack Taylor (92-97), Parker Mann (105-97), Gage Bussey (92-89) and James Castle (102-106) rounded out the scoring.