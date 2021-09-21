Longview and Texas High continued their volleyball series at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday night.
The programs had already met once in 2021, when Longview suffered a 2-0 defeat against Texas High during a Sept. 4 Whitehouse Tournament match. A similar result occurred in the first of two UIL 15-5A district matchups on Tuesday, with the Lady Tigers pulling out a 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 sweep against the Lady Lobos.
“I was pleased with game one and game two,” said Longview head volleyball coach Chaka Jackson. “We had a game plan and we were sticking to it. And then in the end, we lost some composure.”
Texas High led for the majority of the first two sets and that set the tone for the rest of the match. The Tigers trailed briefly when Jakayla Morrow recorded a kill for Longview to give the Lobos an early 1-0 lead in the opening set, but they started to find their groove in the following moments.
The Tigers quickly retook the lead with back-to-back points, and never looked back. They leaned on kills at key moments to hang on to a tight advantage. Mally Lumpkin earned one to make it a 6-4 edge and added another to make it 15-12. Lauren Allred added one at 14-11 and Jaycee Kennedy followed at 20-16. They ultimately pulled away for a 25-18 set win.
Longview was more competitive in the second set, even with a fast start by Kennedy that resulted in three of Texas High’s first five points. Morrow’s kill was a key answer for the Lobos that kept it a one-point game through three, and her teammates recorded a block that launched a 5-1 run that changed a 6-2 deficit to a 7-7 tie. Brianna Converse earned a kill that made it a 12-9 game, Morrow made the same play at 14-10, Brayleigh Mitchell recorded one at 18-14, and Morrow added another at 24-19, but that didn’t prevent another Texas High win at 25-19.
The match was wrapped up by a very dominant third set. Texas High scored the first seven points and nine of the first 10 to jump out to an early advantage. That set up 10-point leads at 14-4 and 18-8, and later a quartet of 12-point cushions at 20-8, 21-9, 24-12 and 25-13 that completed the sweep.
The teams will add the third and final chapter of their season series with an Oct. 15 district meeting in Texarkana.
Even in Tuesday’s loss, Longview stayed competitive with multiple players. Mitchell finished with seven digs, five kills and two aces, Amirah Alexander recorded 13 digs, Morrow contributed six kills and one block, Converse earned five kills and two digs, and Anna Skinner, Kennedy Jeffery, and Mariah Thompson all added five assists and two digs.
“Continue to build off of each other,” Jackson said of her team heading forward. “The positive things that we did tonight, use those in order to continue to get better and to win ball games in this district.”
“The hustle, the grit, the grind. There were many balls that we ran down and kept in play. They were really going after it.”
The Lobos will return for more volleyball action when they face longtime rival Marshall on Friday. The first serve of the varsity district match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.