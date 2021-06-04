LEANDER - Samantha Landry, a University of Louisiana (Lafayette) signee, turned in a dominant performance in the circle for Barbers Hill, and the Lady Eagles put an end to Hallsville's state title hopes with a 6-0 semifinal win today at Glenn High School.
Barbers Hill (41-2) moves on to face either Aledo or Georgetown in the state title game Saturday. Hallsville ends its season with a 27-7-1 record.
Hallsville managed just one hit against Landry (17-1), who struck out 12 and walked four in a complete-game outing.
The Ladycats threatened in the top of the first when Anahi Ramirez drew a one out walk. Kammie Walker followed with a double, but Ramirez was gunned down at third base and Landry struck out the next better to work out of trouble.
Barbers Hill scored a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout by Estela Garza, and after Landry struck out the side in the top of the second the Lady Eagles pushed across four runs on a two-run home run by Reagan Duty and a two-run single by Kaylee Hornberger.
The Lady Eagles added a run in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 6-0 contest, and Landry shut the Ladycats down the rest of the way to send Barbers Hill to the title game.