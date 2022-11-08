TYLER — Hallsville’s standout volleyball season came to a conclusion on Tuesday as the squad fell one match short of earning a regional tournament bid.
The District 15-5A champion Ladycats lost a 3-0 decision to McKinney North in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal match at the Tyler Legacy High School Gymnasium.
The Lady Bulldogs won 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 to advance to the Region II Tournament, which is scheduled this weekend at Prosper Rock Hill High School.
McKinney North (24-9) was runner-up in District 13-5A to Lucas Lovejoy and will now face either Frisco Lone Star or Frisco Reedy at 5 p.m. Friday in a regional semifinal.
Hallsville ends year at 36-6.
The Ladycats, spurred on by a their big crowd, had a gutsy performance, but could not overcome the front line of Natalie Hughes Kayli Henderson, along with the kills of Ayanna Moore.
Lauren Pyle had 16 assists, 10 digs, two blocks and four kills in the loss for Hallsville. Macie Nelson finished with two aces and 17 digs, Leah Conley two kills and two digs, Maci Mahan five kills and two blocks, Cate Thomas four kills and five blocks, Annabelle Sutton nine digs, Savanah Sutton one dig, Presley Johnson one dig, Chloe Wright five digs, Charli Baker six digs and Teagan Hill two aces, five kills and three blocks.