Hallsville’s girls soccer program has already produced a record-breaking year, so it’s ready to write another successful chapter during its first regional quarterfinal match of the Aaron Erickson coaching era on Friday.
The Ladycats finished second in the tight District 15-5A race because of an 11-3 mark, and have earned a 20-3-2 record during all of 2023’s action. They also opened their current UIL postseason run with a 5-3 bi-district win against Nacogdoches on March 23, and later topped the previous area round playoff finishes of the Erickson tenure with a 2-0 victory against Red Oak on Tuesday.
“I don’t think I can narrow it down to just one thing,” Hallsville girls soccer head coach Aaron Erickson said of his team’s success in 2023. “It’s been a team effort. We’ll get into games, and the defense may struggle and the offense will pick it up. Then [in other matches], the offense may struggle and our defense will bail them out. It’s been like that all year. It’s been everyone doing their jobs.”
Hallsville is confident going into Friday’s 6 p.m. Class 5A Region II quarterfinal match at Sulphur Springs because it has already experienced a district gauntlet and two postseason tests.
Its opponent will be a 20-4-1 McKinney North squad that won the District 13-5A championship with an 11-0-1 league record. There’s also a common foe because Hallsville went 1-1 against Pine Tree in this year’s district play, and McKinney North topped the Lady Pirates in a 3-1 area round playoff win on Tuesday.
The Ladycats will have to slow down a Lady Bulldogs’ roster that includes offensive weapons Mary Kessler (13 goals and 10 assists), Danica Anaya (12 goals and 11 assists) and Kat Geiser (12 goals and nine assists), and find an answer for a defensive stopper in goalkeeper Morgan Paley (17 shutouts).
“Every game, you could slip up if you weren’t ready to play,” Erickson said of the competitiveness of this season’s District 15-5A play. “It helped us be able to do that grind every week.”
“When it comes all together, that’s how you get a game like Red Oak,” he added. “The Red Oak game was big for us. It changed a lot of things for us moving forward because we haven’t been able to overcome that second round game in a long time. Being able to push through that against someone that’s faster and stronger than you, and not quitting and giving up, it shows the character of my kids.”
Hallsville finally reached the third round of the postseason because its other teams under Erickson didn’t match the 92 goals that have already been scored this year. That included a pair of Lauren Thomas goals in the Ladycats’ most recent playoff victory.
“This year, we have scored the most goals in my time here,” said Erickson. “I have had multiple girls that are scoring. Lauren Thomas, she’s a sophomore. She scored 33 goals and had 15 assists. Sophia Ziesemer, she is a senior and kinda like our leader. She has 19 goals and 15 assists. And Lauren Pyle, she’s a junior. She has 19 goals and 11 assists. I’ve never had three girls do that.”
There has also been a staunch defense that features a number of playmakers. One of those is goalkeeper Addison Johnson, who has earned 12 shutouts, and allowed 22 opponent goals in 25 games of action this year.
“We run four in the back, so they all work together,” Erickson said of his team’s defensive lineup. “[Center back] Bella Anguiano, she’s like the communicator. She keeps everything organized. Then, we have two really good outside backs in Camille Petty and Emily Battles. And I don’t want to not mention my midfielders because they’re the heart of everything. Specifically, Anna Rogers.”
All of Hallsville’s accomplishments this season have arrived from a young roster that includes three freshmen, seven sophomores, two juniors and six seniors. So, whatever happens on Friday won’t disrupt the group’s bright future ahead.
“I think we have a good chance to be dangerous offensively,” Erickson said of his team’s matchup with McKinney North. “Keeping them out of the goal will probably be a difficult thing from what I know about them. They got two really good girls in the midfield, and we have a plan for that. It’s really going to come down to effort and execution.”