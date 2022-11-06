LINDALE - Hallsville overcame a great battle with Melissa in Saturday night’s Class 5A volleyball area round playoff match, and ultimately advanced to this week’s Class 5A Region II quarterfinal with a 20-25, 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 15-13 win.
The Ladycats will bring a 36-6 season record to their third round postseason matchup with McKinney North, while the Lady Cardinals finished their 2022 campaign with a 29-17 mark.
“They came in with a good mindset and energy,” Hallsville head volleyball coach Tara Wait said of her team on Saturday night. “They wanted it really bad.”
Hallsville and Melissa produced a competitive first set, and that set the tone for the rest of the match. The teams were knotted up on three different occasions in the early moments of the period before they traded a series of successful runs.
Melissa used an early 6-1 stretch to take a 9-4 lead, but Hallsville answered with a 9-2 surge that gave it a 13-11 edge. Maci Mahan provided a block, Chloe Wright earned a kill, Olivia Simmons generated a pair of points, and Lauren Pyle scored on a serve during the Ladycats’ run.
But, the Lady Cardinals responded with a 14-7 run that earned a hard-fought 25-20 set one win.
The Cards kept their foot on the gas because they jumped out to a 7-1 start to the second set. They were boosted early by Kenzie Segleski’s back-to-back points, and a score from Sarah Hollenbeck.
But, Hallsville responded with a 10-3 run after a timeout to own an 11-10 edge. Teagan Hill started to turn the tide, Savanah Sutton added a scoring serve, Cate Thomas earned a pair of kills, and Mahan and Leah Conley added late points during the stretch.
Thomas led Hallsville with 13 kills in the match, Simmons earned 11 in the statistical category, and Conley recorded 10, while Pyle finished the night with 44 assists, 13 digs, seven kills, two aces, and two blocks. Sutton also provided 11 digs, one kill, and one ace.
Melissa hung around, but Hallsville made the necessary plays late to even the match. Simmons and Conley earned late kills to wrap up a 25-22 win.
The third set had a similar start to the first because the teams were tied six times in the early minutes, but Hallsville quickly changed the trajectory when it used a 6-2 run to own a 12-8 advantage. Thomas and Pyle combined for a block at the net, Pyle set up Thomas’ kill, Mahan added a kill, and Simmons followed with a block.
The Ladycats then added a 13-3 surge that resulted in a run-away 25-11 third set win. Simmons, Hill, and Mahan provided late kills, Macie Nelson scored on a serve, and Thomas earned a block.
Nelson finished the event with 22 digs, four aces, and two assists.
Melissa earned a 25-21 win in the fourth set, and challenged Hallsville in the fifth, but its effort wasn’t enough.
The teams were knotted up at 11-11 and 12-12 in the final set, but kills by Simmons and Thomas finished off Hallsville’s 15-13 match-clinching victory.