GARLAND - The Beckville Ladycats still haven't lost to a Class 2A team this season.
Avery Morris hammered home 19 kills, Sophie Elliott handed out 36 assists and No. 2 ranked Beckville swept past No. 1 Crawford on Wednesday at the University Interscholastic League State Volleyball Tournament, 25-20, 25-12, 26-24, at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Beckville (46-3) will take on either Wink or Thrall at 3 p.m. on Friday back at the Culwell Center for the Class 2A championship. This is the second trip to the state tournament for Beckville, which won the 2A title in its last appearance here back in 2018.
Crawford, making its sixth trip to the big show, ends its season with a 43-8 record.
Beckville's three losses this season have come against 5A state ranked Lufkin (twice) and 4A state ranked Carthage.
The Ladycats won the opening set against Crawford on Wednesday, but trailed 6-1 in the second set before catching fire. An ace by Amber Harris tied things at 11-11 and was part of 15 straight points for Beckville that allowed them to cruise to the win.
Crawford led early in a third set that featured seven ties (6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 21 and 24). The Lady Pirates had four-point leads on three different occasions (19-15, 20-16 and 21-17), but the Ladycats battled back and tied things at 21 apiece.
Crawford fell behind 24-21 before rallying to force a 24-24 deadlock, but the Ladycats finished off the sweep with back-to-back points.
Morris added three service pints and 23 digs to her big day. Elliott had 14 digs, three points and two kills. Harris filled the stat sheet with nine kills, three points, three aces and 21 digs. Kinsley Rivers hammered home nine kills and added 12 digs. M.J. Liles had three points, six kills and three blocks, Aubrey Klingler two points and three digs, Laney Jones three points, three aces and two digs, Maddie McAfee one point and one dig and Karissa McDowell three points, one ace and eight digs.
Katie Warden had 13 kills and 19 digs, McKenna Post 10 kills and 12 digs, Lexi Moody 11 digs and 23 assists and Addison Goldenberg 21 digs in the loss for Crawford.