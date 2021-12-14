Longview hosted Hallsville in Tuesday night’s District 15-5A girls basketball opener at Lobo Coliseum, but the road Ladycats ending up pulling out a thrilling 51-50 road win.
“Every game in district is crucial,” said Hallsville head basketball coach Holly Long. “My girls executed down the stretch. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Hallsville’s Rylie Manshack started the game’s scoring with an early three-ball to make it a 3-0 game. Longview followed with Ryan Roberts’ basket to change the score to 3-2.
The Ladycats immediately responded with a 9-0 run to grow their lead to 12-2 with 3:29 left in the first quarter. Manshack made her second and third shots of the game after Catherine Warford went one for two from the free throw line, and Eristia Owens and Aubrey Marjason produced a single basket as well.
Longview finally got out of its funk with T’Asia McGee’s layup with less than three minutes remaining. That launched a 14-0 Lobo run that extended into the second quarter.
Latavia Bailey earned her first make and McGee went one for two from the line to make it a 12-7 game with a minute to play in the period. Bailey added a successful free throw, and Paris Simpson’s field goal cut the Hallsville lead to 12-10 by the end of the first quarter.
Marjason finished with a game-high 20 points, while Bailey finished with a Longview-best 14 points. McGee also earned 10 points in the Lobos’ loss.
The Lobos then turned to free throws to tie the game and take their first lead. McGee’s second free throw make of the game was followed by back-to-back Simpson makes from the charity stripe to make it a 13-12 home team advantage. Bailey then extended her team’s lead to 16-12 when she completed a three-point play that included a successful field goal and free throw attempt.
Longview led 22-15 a few moments later, but Hallsville responded with a 11-4 run to make it a 26-26 game by halftime.
The teams produced a competitive third quarter that ended with a slight Longview 42-40 advantage. McGee broke a tie score when she made two of her three free throw attempts after she was fouled on a three-point attempt with 2.1 seconds left in the frame.
But, that didn’t stop Hallsville from finishing the game on top. The Ladycats used a 11-8 fourth quarter edge to top the Longview Lobos. Owens’ field goal started the road team’s charge and tied the score at 42-42.
Mariah Williams, Marjason and Faith Baliraine followed with baskets to give Hallsville a 48-46 lead with 3:54 left in the game.
Aniya Jones provided a much-needed Longview answer when she provided a late three-pointer and free throw make to give the Lobos a 50-48 lead. But, it wouldn’t be enough for the home team.
Marjason split a pair of free throw attempts with 6.4 seconds remaining and later went two-for-two from the charity stripe with 2.2 seconds left to give Hallsville the late lead at 51-50.
“A lot of lessons to be learned tonight,” Longview girls basketball head coach Clay Busby said of his team’s loss. “I’m proud of them. They played their tails off from start to finish.”