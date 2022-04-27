NACOGDOCHES – Hallsville freshman pitcher Hope Miles took a no-hitter into the fifth inning as she led her Ladycats to an 11-0 win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons in the first game of a best-of-three-game series in Wednesday’s bi-district matchup.
The Ladycats are now 21-8-1 overall as the Lady Dragons are 17-11-1.
“They did a good job coming out,” Hallsville head softball coach Kayla Whatley said after the game. “It took us a little while offensively but defensively, Hope came out, first tough game as a freshman, and had some nerves but came right at them. They did a great job and once we got going, second time through the lineup, we made adjustments and that’s what it’s all about.”
Miles was the winning pitcher as she allowed no runs on just one hit and struck out seven batters. At the plate Mallory Pyle went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs. Sara Houston was 1-for-3 with a double, reached on an error, scored one run and had one RBI. Makayla Menchue went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Jaryn Nelson was 1-for-3 with two runs. Kammie Walker reached on a base hit, a fielder’s choice and scored two runs. Miles came away with a double, three RBI. Lily Soto came in as her courtesy runner and scored one run. Danyelle Molina was 2-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs.
Madison Pleasant had the Lady Dragons only hit on the night and reached on an error. Jo Aira also reached on an error and LT Garrett reached on a hit-by-ptich.
With two outs in the top of the first inning, the ball landed between two Lady Dragons to help Menchue land on first to become the first base runner of the night. A fly ball to centerfield kept Hallsville scoreless and brought it to the bottom half of the inning where Miles threw her first two strikeouts as the Ladycats forced the Lady Dragons to go three up, three down.
Hallsville got another two-out hit when Monlia sent the ball toward third base and beat the throw to first for the single. She then slid into second for the stolen base. Garrett threw her second strikeout of the day to end the Ladycats chances of scoring in the second inning. Pleasant reached on a two-out error in the bottom of the second where Miles added another pair of strikeouts and each team remained in search of its first run heading into the third inning.
One out was on the board in the top of the third when it went back to the top of the order as Pyle lauched the ball over the leftfield wall for a solo home run and the first run o f the night. The Lady Dragons ended the top half of the inning with a double play but trailed by one run heading into the bottom of the third inning.
Fletcher reached on an error and was tagged out at second for the final out as Hallsville took its 1-0 lead into the fourth inning.
Nelson reached second on a two-base error to lead off the fourth inning before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Walker reached on a fielder’s choice as Nacogdoches threw to home plate in attempt to get Nelson out but the attempt was unsuccessful as Nelson slid home to score. Walker made her way to third as the Nacogdoches catcher was arguing the call. Miles grounded out but her RBI scored Walker.
Molina singled before making her way to third. She took advantage of a wild pitch that bounced in front of the plate and scored Hallsville’s fourth run of the game.
The Lady Dragons got a runner on with a hit-by-pitch but were kept scoreless as Hallsville remained in the lead 4-0 heading to the fifth inning.
Hallsville scored seven runs on six hits and batted around in the top of the fifth. Pyle singled to lead off the top of the fifth and quickly made her way to third base. She was brought home on an RBI double from Houston. Menchue followed that up with an RBI double of her own to give the Ladycats a 6-0 lead. Turner came in a s a courtesy runner for Menchue and ran home to score on an RBI single from Nelson who made her way to third on a base hit from Walker.
Miles cleared the bases with a two-RBI double to give the Ladycats a 9-0 lead. Soto cmae in as a courtesy runner for Miles before Molina was walked. The two runners advanced into scoring position. A wild pitch allowed Soto to score and Molina wasn’t far behind her. That gave Hallsville an 11-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth.
Pleasant led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to ruin the no-hitter but she was thrown out a couple batters later on a double play that ended the contest as Marshall sealed up the 11-0 win.
The two teams will go head-to-head in game two at 6 p.m. tonight in Hallsville. If necessary, a third game will follow to conclude the series.