WHITEHOUSE — Hallsville won a 2015 Class 5A Region II softball championship series against Lucas Lovejoy in three games, and took a step towards repeating that feat against the same opponent with Wednesday night’s 3-1 win in Whitehouse.
The teams now turn their attention to Thursday’s game two. The first pitch in Rockwall is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville made important plays early to take the first lead of the game. It started in the top of the first inning with a key defensive stop. Lovejoy’s Elliott Pomeroy recorded a one-out double and advanced to third base on Hannah Harvey’s sacrifice groundout, but Hallsville starting pitcher Maddie Melton forced a groundout during Jade Owens’ at-bat got the Ladycats out of the jam.
“It was great,” said Kayla Whatley. “Just staying focused and having each other’s back.”
Then, the offense stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first. Anahi Ramirez worked the pitch count and drew a one-out walk. She then scored on Sara Houston’s RBI triple to give her team the early 1-0 advantage.
The top of the second was more of the same defensively. Melton forced two quick groundouts against Lovejoy batters Sydney Bardwell and Holly Massey. Kamryn Messick then reached first base on a fielder’s error and advanced to second and third base on back-to-back steals. But, Melton followed the same forced groundout formula on Sydney Provence’s 6’s at-bat to keep the opposition off the scoreboard.
The Ladycats’ defense continued to shine in the top of the third and fourth. After Bailey Bradshaw’s single, they forced an inning-ending double play during Pomeroy’s at-bat. Then, the following inning saw Harvey single before Owens hit into a double play.
Hallsville’s scoring returned in the bottom half of the fourth. Makayla Menchue led off with a single and Hailey Medrano served as her pinch runner. Mallory Pyle then reached on a fielder’s choice that resulted in Medrano’s 14 forceout at second base. Lily Soto 13 acted as Pyle’s 20’s pinch runner, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, moved to third base on Jaryn Nelson’s 8’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Danyelle Molina’s 5’s RBI infield single.
Melton faced her biggest jam of the night in the top of the fifth, but kept her scoreless streak going. She allowed two-out walks to Bradshaw, Skylar Rucker and Pomeroy before forcing Harvey into an inning-ending groundout.
She gave herself some wiggle room when she drove in Houston with a RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. That was important because Lovejoy finally got on the board with a RBI triple in the top of the sixth.