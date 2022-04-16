Hallsville senior Lakin Pennington was named MVP, Aaron Erickson was Coach of the Year, and other superlatives were awarded to Longview, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Hallsville, Pine Tree and Texas High when the 15-5A All-District Girls Soccer Team was released for the 2022 season.
Longview freshman Lily Fierros shared the co-Offensive MVP title with Texas High freshman Madeline Adams, Longview junior Emma Wright received the Keeper of the Year honor, and Longview sophomore Katherine Markowitz was co-Newcomer of the Year like Mount Pleasant freshman Karina Torres.
Hallsville junior Sophia Ziesemer finished as Midfielder of the Year, Mount Pleasant senior Kaylee Ornelas earned the Defensive MVP crown, Pine Tree’s Daysha Torres was the Sophomore of the Year, and Marshall received the Team Sportsmanship award.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First Team
Isabella Hough, Longview; Jolette Ontiveros, Longview; Karen Juarez, Longview; Madelyn Creel, Longview; Aleah Byrdsong, Longview; Sayge Lohman, Pine Tree; Rylie Waclawczyk, Pine Tree; Catherine Maximo, Pine Tree; Carolyn Hale, Hallsville; Lauren Thomas, Hallsville; Anna Rogers, Hallsville; Olivia Anguiano, Hallsville; Sarah Jane Palmer, Marshall; Haylee Martinez, Mount Pleasant; Dana Menije, Mount Pleasant; Ahilin Hernandez, Mount Pleasant; London Spangler, Texas High; Lexie Lansdell, Texas High; Kylie Clarke, Sulphur Springs; Anna Williams, Sulphur Springs
Second Team
Tenique Bauer, Longview; Brooklynn Sumrow, Longview; Caroline Snyder, Longview; Jessica Garcia, Pine Tree; Monica Montoya, Pine Tree; Meredith Fisher, Pine Tree; Bella Anguiano, Hallsville; Addison Hatchett, Hallsville; Sofi Mendez, Hallsville; Raegan Houchin, Mount Pleasant; Xitlali Rivas, Mount Pleasant; Isabel Gonzales, Mount Pleasant; Allison Garza, Texas High; Ellison Davis, Texas High; Haylee Shultz, Sulphur Springs; Emily Soto, Sulphur Springs; Sammy Quintanilla, Marshall; Anahy Santander, Marshall
Honorable Mention
DeNaucia Johnson, Longview; Adriana Corona, Longview; Indy Salazar, Pine Tree; Shyann Lohman, Pine Tree; Emily Battles, Hallsville; Bree Morris, Hallsville; April Guzman-Sanchez, Marshall; Paulina Betancourt, Marshall; Saira Torres, Marshall; Leilani Jimenez, Mount Pleasant; Eunice Cruz, Texas High; Sarah Cook, Texas High; Carlyn Clack, Texas High; Kendall Ferrill, Sulphur Springs; Maya Olvera, Sulphur Springs; Angel Cruz, Sulphur Springs