ROCKWALL — Hallsville scratched out a 3-1 battle of a win against Lucas Lovejoy in Wednesday’s Class 5A Region II championship series game one at Whitehouse and played game two on Thursday at Rockwall.
The Ladycats (27-6-1) felt right at home playing in East Texas on Wednesday and knew it would need more runs in an expected bigger fight in the Leopards’ Metroplex territory on Thursday. They definitely got that in a 17-4 six-inning run-rule victory. They completed the series sweep to qualify for their third UIL state final four since 2001 and first since 2015.
They jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Danyelle Molina recorded a leadoff walk and moved to second base on Anahi Ramirez’s sacrifice bunt. Molina then stole third base and scored on a throwing error that resulted in the ball landing in left field. Kammie Walker added a single and Maddie Melton walked, but flyouts to Sara Houston and Makayla Menchue ended the scoring opportunity.
Lovejoy (31-11-3) got out of the jam and its offense was ready to strike. Skylar Rucker led off the frame with a single and advanced to second base on Elliott Pomeroy’s sacrifice bunt. Hannah Harvey drove her in with a RBI double and scored on Jade Owens’ RBI single to give the Lady Leopards a 2-1 lead in the game.
The Ladycats had an answer and tied the score in the top of the second inning. Jaryn Nelson took advantage of the wind that headed towards the outfield and hit her first home run of the season over the left field fence for a solo home run to make it a 2-2 game.
Hallsville’s hunt for a state berth continued with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Melton helped the Ladycats retake the lead with a RBI double that scored Houston and expanded the advantage when Lily Soto drove her in with a RBI single.
The Ladycats continued to roll in the fourth and fifth. Abby Dunagan doubled to lead off the inning and scored on Walker’s sacrifice fly. Then, Melton smacked a RBI that drove in Molina, Ramirez and Houston. In the following inning, Nelson singled and was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Emma Black, who ultimately scored on Molina’s RBI single. Dunagan then reached base with a bunt single and scored on Walker’s sacrifice groundout and Houston followed with a RBI triple that scored Ramirez.
Lovejoy answered with a single run in both innings, but Nelson helped Hallsville match that with a two-run RBI double and ultimately top that in a six-run sixth with a score off Ramirez’s RBI bases-loaded walk.
Walker finished with three hits and four RBI, and Melton drove in five runs. Nelson added three hits and three RBI.