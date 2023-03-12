Thursday’s storms pushed back a District 15-5A softball event from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, but Hallsville was still ready to score in five of the seven innings, and earn a 9-5 road win against Pine Tree.
The Ladycats improved their 2023 season record to 7-9-2 and district mark to 2-0, while the Lady Pirates dropped to 14-5 and 0-2.
“Offensively, they got it going,” Hallsville softball head coach Kayla Whatley said of her team’s players in Saturday’s victory. “Defensively, we still have a few things that we need to do. But overall, we did good, made some plays, put some bunts down, and hit the long ball.”
Hallsville put pressure on Pine Tree from the opening batter of the game, and ultimately took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Makayla Menchue’s two-out RBI triple drove in Paris Turner to launch the early scoring, and Lindsey Dubberly followed with a RBI single that drove in Menchue for the second run.
The Ladycats eventually expanded their lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Miley Stovall’s sacrifice fly drove in Hope Miles.
Menchue finished the game with a four-for-four hitting performance, a RBI and a run, while Miles produced a four-for-five hitting performance and a pair of runs.
Pine Tree immediately stormed back, and took its only lead of the outing in the bottom of the third.
Nia Woodson started the comeback charge with a leadoff single, and both Aubrey Irwin and Laney Schroeder were hit by pitches to load the bases. Ma’Kayla Rougely then came to the plate, and blasted a grand slam over the left centerfield fence for a 4-3 advantage.
Hallsville responded with the same amount of runs in the top of the fourth to take a 7-4 lead. Stovall smacked a home run ball that also drove in Maci Shirley, and Addison Dollahite and Miles later scored on a fielding error.
Pine Tree answered with Schroeder’s solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, but Hallsville still held a 7-5 advantage.
Rougely and Schroeder both finished the outing with one hit, and also contributed to the scoring.
It didn’t take long for the Ladycats to get the run back because Shirley knocked in Turner with a top of the fifth RBI double, and they ultimately wrapped up their win with Dubberly’s sixth inning solo shot.
“I thought we played hard,” Pine Tree softball head coach Luther Kirkpatrick said of his team’s loss. “When you have two freshmen hit a home run, that says something big about your program and where it’s headed. But, you gotta tip your hat to Hallsville because they play great defense, and they can hit the ball anywhere they want.”