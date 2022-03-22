HALLSVILLE — Hallsville was originally scheduled to travel to Texarkana for Tuesday night’s District 15-5A softball game against Texas High, but Monday night’s weather moved the season’s first of two district meetings closer to home.
The Ladycats ultimately leaned on their newfound home field advantage to earn an 8-3 win. They improved their overall season record to 13-7-1 and district mark to 3-1.
Texas High dropped to 8-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.
“It was awesome,” Hallsville head softball coach Kayla Whatley said of her team’s win on Tuesday. “[Texas High] was tied with us in second place, so that was a big win for us.”
Hallsville pitcher Hope Miles recorded two quick outs when she forced a flyout and groundout against Molly Fisher and Validia Perez, but that still didn’t prevent Texas High from earning an early 2-0 lead by the middle of the first inning.
Emma Prince became the first Lady Tiger baserunner of the night when she walked, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and moved to third base when Lauren Allred doubled. Then, Prince scored with Allred during Mallie Lumpkin’s two-run RBI single. Lumpkin then tried to score when Elizabeth Smith added a single, but the Ladycats got out of the jam when they successfully tagged her before home plate.
The home team then stormed back with four runs to own a 4-2 lead by the end of the first inning. Mallory Pyle worked the count all the way to a walk during Hallsville’s first at-bat, and advanced to third base on Sara Houston’s double. Makayla Menchue’s RBI double drove in Pyle, and Jaryn Nelson’s RBI single scored Houston to tie the score with no outs.
Miley Stovall’s sacrifice fly drove in Menchue to give Hallsville its first lead of the night, and Kammie Walker’s RBI single scored Nelson to make it a 4-2 Ladycat lead.
Miles struck out back-to-back Texas High batters in the top of the second inning, but Fisher’s RBI triple served as another two-out scoring answer when Caitlyn Salisbury scored to cut the Ladycat advantage to 4-3.
That was the turning point for Miles, who refocused with no more earned runs in the game, and added six punchouts between the fourth and seventh innings to finish the outing with eight strikeouts.
“That was awesome,” Whatley said of Miles’ pitching performance. “She’s a freshman. That’s probably been one of her better games.”
The home team tried to expand its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, but it would take longer to achieve that goal. Miles earned a lead-off walk, and pinch runner Danyelle Molina advanced to third base on Lily Soto’s double, but Bella Sawyers popped up, and both Pyle and Houston struck out to end the scoring opportunity.
Hallsville finally broke through for three more runs in the bottom of the fifth, and Houston expanded Hallsville’s lead to 8-3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.