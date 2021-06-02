Class 5AState SemifinalsRed and Charline McCombs Field
The University of Texas, Austin
Hallsville (27-6-1) vs. Barbers Hill (40-2)
Time: 10 a.m. Friday
Mascots
Hallsville: Ladycats
Barbers Hill: Lady Eagles
Coaches
Hallsville: Kayla Whatley (HC), Sara Hendrix, Allison McKinney, Brianna Gwinn
Barbers Hill: Aaron Fuller (HC), Lacey Eads, Jared Smith
Rosters
Hallsville: Seniors Abby Dunagan, Hailey Medrano, Maddie Melton, Anahi Ramirez, Jaryn Nelson; Juniors Emma Black, Lily Soto, Mallory Pyle, Danyelle Molina, Kammie Walker; Sophomores Pam Ah Quin, Makayla Menchue, Chloe Wright, Mylie Anderson, Alayna McGrede, Bella Sawyers; Freshmen: Maci Shirly, Sara Houston. Tiffany Green (athletic trainer), Kara Collins (manager), Maddie Atkins (manager), Makenzie Freeman (student trainer)
Barbers Hill: Seniors Samantha Landry, Amber Thibodeaux, Kenlee Vaughn, Kaylee Hornberger, Kaitlyn Dutton, Sophia Simpson, Faith Guidry, Jacklynn Ortiz; Juniors Lauren Clift, Brynn Hooper, Delaney Dunham, Destiney Yoder, , Maddie Glover, Chesnee Clements, Estela Garza; Sophomores KateLynn Cooper, Sophie Naivar, Reagan Duty, Reagan Malone; Freshmen: Brookelyn Livanec, Harper Gonzalez
How They Got Here
Hallsville: Def. Jacksonville (6-1), Red Oak (18-0, 22-2), Royse City (3-2, 5-4), Def. Prosper Rock Hill (5-0, 10-4), Lucas Lovejoy (3-1, 17-4)
Barbers Hill: Def. Manvel (6-1, 9-0), Angleton (11-1, 9-2), Friendswood (8-0), Waller (11-1, 2-0), Lake Creek (3-0, 6-5)
Keep an eye on
Hallsville: Melton (22-4, 1.16 ERA, 163 strikeouts, 39 BB, 149.2 IP; 459, 8 HR, 12 doubles, 4 triples, 47 RBI, 28 runs) … Molina (.425, doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 43 runs, 18 SB; 5-2, 2.66 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 13 BB, 42 IP) … Ramirez (.398, 2 HR, 20 RBI, 32 runs) … Walker (.368, 3 HR, 29 RBI, 30 runs, 15 SB) … Nelson (.278, 17 RB) … Menchue (.279, 4 HR, 14 RBI) … Dunagan (.276, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 27 runs) … Soto (.376, 3 HR, 11 doubles, 28 RBI, 29 runs) … Houston (.471, HR,16 doubles, 28 RBI, 23 runs)
Barbers Hill: Simpson (20-0) … Landry (.344; 16-1) ;;; Hornberter (.385) … Dunham (.406) … Duty (.359) … Garza (.388)
Did you know: The winner of this game will meet either Georgetown or Aledo at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the state championship game … Hallsville is making its third trip to the UIL State Tournament (2001, 2015), and Whatley and Suggs were assistant coaches on the 2015 team … The Ladycats have played in five games decided by one run this season, winning all five … Hallsville has hit 30 home runs, 74 doubles and 19 triples as a team and the Ladycats have a combined .275 team batting average … Barbers Hill is making its fourth trip to the UIL State Tournament (2006, 2014, 2018) … The Eagles have won 35 straight games, including 29 by shutout
Georgetown (27-5-1) vs. Aledo (28-7)
Time: 1 p.m. Friday
Mascots
Georgetown: Eagles
Aledo: Bearcats
Coaches
Georgetown: Jessica Bond (HC), Peter Staackmann, Kelley Mayo, Lauren Brown
Aledo: heather Myers (HC), Kendall Sifuentes, Easton Gray, Farah Chitty)
Rosters
Georgetown: Seniors Leighton Landreth, De’Avion Harris, Hannah Blincoe, Madison Beck, Olivia Prinz, Katie Vasquez; Juniors Ashley Blaylock, Kylie Perez, Karli Klinkerman, Ava Drews, Savanna Ransom, Emma Killingsworth, Braylin Pannill, Abigail Hodgson; Sophomores Kennedy Miller, Isabella Torres, Samantha Swan; Freshmen Madison Hartley, Cambree Creager, Rainey Kunz, Jordan Cedreur
Aledo: Seniors Audrey Pearce, Morgan Brown; Juniors Macy Graf, Marissa Powell, Kaylee Lucas, Kayleigh Smith, Rhett Gabert, Madysen Boutwell, Hannah Pack, Caitlin Beaty; Sophomores Claire Byars, Allison Mallard, Natalie Touchet, Texas Ray, Maddy Jarvis, Jenna Austin, Presley Hull, Reagan Davis; Freshman Maddy Flora
How They Got Here
Georgetown: Def. Buda Johnson (7-2, 9-0), Floresville (12-2, 12-0), Comal Canyon (6-7, 8-2, 8-0), Victoria West (7-3, 11-8), Leander (5-10, 7-3, 4-3)
Aledo: Def. Lake Dallas (12-0, 16-3), Burleson Centennial (6-7, 20-7, 10-2), Colleyville Heritage (9-3, 4-8, 3-1), Abilene Cooper (6-8, 15-2, 10-0), Northwest (8-1)
Keep an eye on
Georgetown: Creagar (9-1) … Hartley (.457; 6-1) … Blincoe (6-2) … Pannill (.417)
Aledo: Smith (17-5) … Touchet (.286; 8-2)
Did you know: Georgetown is making its first appearance in the UIL State Tournament … Aledo is making its fifth trip to the UIL State Tournament (2008, 2013, 2014, 2015)