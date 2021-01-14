WHITE OAK - Just two days before beginning her senior season as a White Oak Ladyneck softball player, Daphne Bogenschutz locked up at least the first two years of her college future on Wednesday by signing a national letter-of-intent with Northeast Texas Community College.
Bogenschutz, who was hitting .268 with four doubles, a triple, six RBI and 14 runs scored when the 2020 season came to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 protocols last spring, signed during a ceremony at the Roughneck Fieldhouse.
White Oak begins practice for the 2021 season today.
Bogenschutz, who pitches and plays in the outfield, had drawn interest from Texas Woman's University, Texas A&M-Commerce and Kilgore College, but said she felt an instant bond with new NTCC coach Joshua Freeman.
"He has a lot of energy," said Bogenschutz. "He's a combination of a bunch of the coaches I've had over the years, and I just think it's a good fit for me."
Bogenschutz hit .275 for White Oak as a freshman in 2018, adding two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored. Inside the circle, she struck out 96 and walked 24 in 139 innings pitched.
As a junior, she raked at a .437 clip with eight doubles, a triple, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored and four stolen bases. She was 2-0 as a pitcher with a 0.87 earned run average, six strikeouts and no walks in eight innings.
White Oak was 16-6 last season when the season was stopped.
Northeast Texas Community College, located in Mount Pleasant, competes in the Region XIV Conference's East Zone along with Tyler, Kilgore, Bossier Parish, Navarro, Trinity Valley, Paris and Angelina.
The Lady Eagles were 5-13 overall and 1-1 in conference play when the 2020 spring season was halted.