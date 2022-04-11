WHITE OAK - An important moment in Morgan Benge’s softball career took place during her signing day ceremony at White Oak High School’s E.B. Carrington Gymnasium on Monday afternoon.
The White Oak softball star signed her national letter of intent, so she can make the 76-mile move east after her high school graduation, and suit up for Bossier Parish Community College in future seasons.
“It’s exhilarating and emotional at the same time, and I’m blessed that God has given me this opportunity to play at the next level,” Benge said of her signing day ceremony on Monday. “I have worked my whole life to get to this point, and I’m super grateful.”
One of the factors that guided Benge to this achievement was her multi-sport high school career. Along with a stellar softball stint, she also played basketball and participated in cross country and track for the White Oak Ladynecks.
“It’s definitely challenged me in a lot of aspects,” Benge said of her four-sport high school career. “All of those skills have led up to this moment, and taught me how to get through adversity and experience different coaching.”
Benge’s senior year stats heading into Monday night’s District 15-3A game against Hughes Springs included a 3-2 record, 2.75 ERA, 51 strikeouts, and seven walks in 28 innings pitched, and a .316 batting average with seven RBIs and a home run.
As a junior in 2021, she earned a perfect 9-0 record, a 0.66 ERA and 133 strikeouts in the pitcher's circle, and a .267 batting average and 16 RBIs in the lineup.
As a sophomore in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, she recorded an 11-1 record, a 2.15 ERA, and 71 strikeouts as a pitcher, and both a .560 batting average and seven RBIs as a hitter. She broke on the scene as a freshman in 2019 with her 11-4 record, 1.36 ERA and 141 strikeouts.
“I’m going to miss having number 10 in the circle, and her leadership and work ethic,” said White Oak head softball coach Nineveh Blankenship. “Younger girls see how she goes 100 percent at everything.”
Bossier Parish Community College plays softball against Alvin Community College, Angelina College, Blinn College, Coastal Bend College, Galveston College, Kilgore College, Lamar State College - Port Arthur, Navarro College, Northeast Texas Community College, Paris Junior College, San Jacinto College-South Campus, Trinity Valley Community College, and Tyler Junior College in NJCAA Region XIV.
The Lady Cavaliers own a 27-9 season record and a Region XIV-best 13-1 conference mark this season.