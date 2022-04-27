WHITE OAK – White Oak kicked off its 2022 Class 3A softball postseason run on the right note during Wednesday night’s home playoff game at White Oak City Park.
The District 15-3A runner-up Ladynecks leaned on Larkin Daniels’ 15-strikeout pitching performance, and their lineup erased a late deficit to earn a 6-2 Bi-district Game 1 series victory against District 16-3A third-seed Tatum.
White Oak improved its season record to 21-9, while Tatum dropped its mark to 16-13-1. The teams will continue the series during Thursday’s 6 p.m. game two at Tatum. If the Lady Eagles pull out that win, then the teams would play again at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in a winner-take-all game three at the same site.
“Huge, especially since it's the last home game for my seniors to play,” White Oak head softball coach Nineveh Blankenship said of her team finding a way to win game one. “To take that momentum there [to Tatum] is hard to beat.”
Daniels opened the game from the pitcher’s circle by forcing three straight 1-2-3 innings against the Tatum Lady Eagle lineup. She also provided the first run of the night when she stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first, and blasted a two-out solo home run ball over the left field fence to make it a 1-0 game.
Daniels’ perfect game, no-hitter and shutout attempts came to an end when Yahnya Acevedo provided Tatum with a lead-off single in the top of the fourth inning, stole second base during Trinity Edwards’ at-bat, and moved to third base on Camryn Milam’s sacrifice groundout before she scored a run on Baylea Densman’s two-out RBI single to make it a 1-1 score.
The score didn’t change until the top of the sixth inning, but a similar connection led to Tatum’s second run of the game. Acevedo recorded a lead-off single, advanced to second base on Edwards’ sacrifice bunt, and stole third base before Densman drove her home for the game’s go-ahead run on another two-out RBI single.
But, White Oak bounced back with a game-deciding five-run inning in the bottom of the sixth. Addison McClanahan started the rally with a two-run RBI double that scored Morgan Benge and Nevaeh Ollis, and later scored on Dayvia Reed’s sacrifice fly. Jaidyn Marshall’s RBI double followed to score Sasha Graves, and Lillian Scalia’s RBI single scored Marshall.