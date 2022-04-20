WHITE OAK - The maximum posted speed limit on campus at Longview's LeTourneau University is 20 mph.
That could be a problem for LeTourneau's newest softball recruit, White Oak's Lillian Scalia.
"Everything she does is 110% and 100 mph," White Oak softball coach Nineveh Blankenship said of Scalia, who was honored at a signing ceremony in front of friends, family and teammates on Wednesday at E.B. Carrington Gymnasium.
"On senior night last night (Tuesday), the other girls really hit it on the head with her when they said she shows up at practice with a positive attitude and then goes 110% all the time. We're talking about diving for balls, taking extra bases. Everything she does."
Scalia made a huge impact for the Ladyneck softball program as a freshman, earning Longview News-Journal All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year honors after hitting .382 with 10 doubles, two triples, 26 RBI, 20 runs scored and seven stolen bases to go along with a 17-1 pitching record, a 1.31 earned run average, 154 strikeouts and 59 walks in 106.2 innings pitched.
She hit .300 with 12 RBI and was 7-5 with 90 strikeouts as a sophomore and hit .407 with a home run and 24 RBI and a 6-2 record and 58 strikeouts as a junior.
The Ladynecks' ended the regular season with a win on Tuesday, and Scalia will enter the playoffs hitting .537 with two home runs, three triples, 17 doubles, 23 RBI and 30 runs scored. She's 6-3 in the circle with a 2.06 ERA, 72 strikeouts and 22 walks in 44 inning pitched.
At LeTourneau, Scalia is expected to see time in the pitcher's circle and in the outfield.
"I just really liked the campus and the whole atmosphere there when I visited," she said of her decision to attend LeTourneau. "The nursing program is also great, and the professors really want to help and work with the athletes when it comes to figuring out their schedules."
LeTourneau completes in the American Southwest Conference along with Belhaven, East Texas Baptist University, Hardin-Simmons, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, UT Dallas, Sul Ross, McMurry, Concordia, Ozarks and Howard Payne.