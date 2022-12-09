CYPRESS — Refugio kicker Alex Placencia tried to remain calm as he trotted onto the field for a 20-yard field goal attempt with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But Placencia knew that a trip to the Class 2A, Division I state final was at stake.
“I’ve got to keep my head down and kick it straight down the middle,” Placencia said of his thought process. “Just keep my head down and knock it through.”
Jayden Wright snapped the ball, Chai Whitmire put the ball down and Placencia’s kick sailed through the uprights with nine seconds remaining to lift the Bobcats to a 24-21 semifinal win over Timpson on Thursday night Cy-Fair CFU Stadium.
The Bobcats improved to 14-1 and will make their 11th state final appearance and first since 2019 at 11 a.m. Thursday against Hawley, a 34-20 winner over Crawford, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The winning kick followed a 35-yard pass from Kelan Brown to Ernest Campbell that set Refugio up at the 3-yard line.
After Jordan King was stopped for no gain, Refugio head coach Jason Herring called his final timeout and sent Placencia onto the field.
Campbell had a career game when the Bobcats needed it most. He rushed nine times for 128 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run, and caught three passes for 53 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown reception.
Campbell spent much of the game being covered by Timpson’s Terry Bussey, but was able to out maneuver the defender on his critical catch.
Bussey had the Refugio defense on edge the entire game, as he carried 27 times for 297 yards and two touchdowns, and threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Amare Burton.
Bussey had an 85-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game, and gave Timpson (14-1) a 14-0 lead with his touchdown pass. His 75-yard touchdown run came on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.
Refugio came up with a crucial stop to set up the game-winning drive when Bussey slipped for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-and-three from the Refugio 31.
King, who had a 3-yard touchdown run, Whitmire, Campbell and Kaleb Brown ran for two first downs before Kelan Brown and Campbell hooked up and Placencia delivered from the right hash mark.