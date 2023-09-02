KILGORE –Leo Yzaguirre’s 37-yard field goal out of the hold of Kason Brooks with eights seconds remaining on the game clock lifted the Bulldogs to a 24-23 victory over Gilmer on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
A nail-biter until the very end as ninth-ranked Kilgore evened its record at 1-1. This marked Gilmer’s second loss of the season and it is the first time since 1999 the Buckeyes have opened a football season 0-2.
The Bulldogs missed some chances during a hard-fought contest and found themselves trailing 23-17 with just 1:16 left to play as Cadon Tennison completed a 32-yard scoring pass to Geramiah Noble to cap a 58-yard drive in just two plays.
A good thing for Kilgore was Zaylon Stoker blocked Brayden Pate’s extra point and the ‘Dogs trailed by only six.
So with just over a minute to play, Derrick Williams, making only his second varsity start, found Jacory Walton for a 14-yard completion to the Gilmer 46 yard line. At that point. Williams scrambled for gains of seven and six yards and got out of bounds on both plays to reach the Buckeyes’ 39.
Williams’ next completion was 14 yards to Javon Towns, giving the Dogs a first down at the Gilmer 19-yard line.
Kilgore coach Clint Fuller decided to go ahead and send Yzaguirre and Brooks out to attempt what-would-be a game-winning field goal.
And, sure enough it was.
Kilgore finished with 351 yards of total offense compared to Gilmer’s 366.
Williams was 17-of-27 for 220 yards passing, while Tennison was 16-of-24 for 206.
Brendan Webb was the playmaker for the Buckeyes with six catches for 92 yards to go with two rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Webb’s scoring run covered 70 yards. Tennison’s scoring run covered four-yards and Pate booted a 36-yard field goal.
Matthew Hardy scored on a 23-yard run late in the third quarter and Williams added a two-yard run for a touchdown with 2:43 left on the clock, pulling Kilgore to within three, 17-14.
Kilgore then put together a four-play, 67-yard scoring march in just 24 seconds with Williams finding Jayden Sanders on a 40-yard completion with 1:49 remaining in the game, to give the Bulldogs a 21-17 lead.
Gilmer would answer, though, as Tennison hooked up with Geramiah Noble of 32 yards. The drive covered 58 yards in two plays. The saving grace for Kilgore was Stoker blocked the extra point and the Buckeyes led by six with just over a minute remaining on the clock.
Just enough time for Williams to complete passes to Jacory Walton and Javon Towns and to scramble for 13 yards.
Isaiah Watters rushed for 61 yards on 15 carries and Williams followed with 52 yards on 10 attempts.
Kilgore and Gilmer answered each other almost blow for blow in the opening quarter of play.
The Bulldogs turned the football over twice in the first half, both times in the second quarter. The initial turnover, proved especially costly, a Williams fumble at the one-yard line into the Gilmer end zone, which Buckeye’s inside linebacker Aron Bell recovered for a touchback to give Gilmer new life at the Kilgore 20.
P.J. Wiley recovered a fumble after the completion from Tennison to Grayson Bates at the Kilgore 43. The ‘Dogs got a couple of Williams completions to Stoker for 25 yards, along with runs of 13, one and 4 yards before the drive stalled at the Gilmer 22 yard line.
Kilgore knotted the score at 7-all with Hardy’s 23-yard run to cap a 70- yard march with 1:17 left in the third quarter.
Next week the Buckeyes visit Paris to play the Wildcats, while Kilgore travels to Longview to face Pine Tree.