Longview Christian School traveled to Trinity School of Texas for Tuesday night’s TAPPS 3-2A district volleyball match, and left Macey Gymnasium with a 14-25, 27-25, 25-18, 22-25 and 17-15 win.
The Lady Eagles improve to 9-5 on the season and are now 2-1 in district play.
“I am just super excited that they all came out and put everything that they had on the floor,” Longview Christian School head volleyball coach Chelsea Peurifoy said of her team’s performance on Tuesday. “I told them, ‘This is a district game. I don’t want you to think of it like that.’ When they have fun, they kill it every single time. I’m just so proud of them as a team.”
Trinity School of Texas attacked early in the first set and stormed to a 20-9 run to take a notable 22-11 advantage.
Caroline Fadal got the ball rolling with back-to-back kills that put the Lady Titans up 4-2. A few moments later, she added a point to give the home team a 6-4 lead. She finished the match with seven assists, six kills, three digs and two aces.
Payton Powers recorded a kill at the 8-4 mark, Grace Downing earned one at 15-8, and MK Sharp contributed one at 22-11. Ultimately, Trinity School of Texas wrapped up the first set victory at the 25-14 mark.
Sharp finished with seven kills, three digs and one ace, Downing earned five digs, four kills and one block, and Powers contributed two aces, one kill and one dig.
Longview Christian School started its comeback with a critical 27-25 win in the back-and-forth second set. Abigail Sewell helped her team keep pace with the opposition when her kill tied the score at 17 and another one of her points tied the score at 22.
“We’re trying to get out of that mindset,” Peurifoy said of her team’s first set losses this season. “But, I told them that Trinity School of Texas is going to be really surprised this second game because it looks like we’re all woken up now. We came out and killed it.”
The Lady Eagles continued their momentum with a 25-18 win in the third set to take a 2-1 match lead. A late tip over the net by Lilia McGuckin scored their third-to-last point.
That was a critical period win because Trinity School of Texas forced a fifth and final set. AK Jackson recorded an early fourth set block to give the Lady Titans a 15-12 lead, and her late kill wrapped up their 25-22 win. She finished the match with four kills, one block and one ace.
The battle continued in the fifth set, but Longview Christian School ultimately leaned on successful serves in its 17-15 closeout win. It started with Caitlin Logsdon and Sewell, who played major roles in the Lady Eagles’ 7-2 start to the period.
Trinity School of Texas answered with an 8-2 surge that made it a 10-9 game and later led 14-12, but didn’t have enough in the tank to earn its first district win of the season.
Nhyia Jackson’s late quality serves helped Longview Christian School come back one final time, and earn the necessary points late in the match.