Tyler Legacy faced a challenge during Tuesday’s volleyball match at Pine Tree, but stormed back to win in four sets and improve to 10-0 on the young season. The Lady Raiders won the Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament over the weekend and stayed unbeaten on the young season.
“Had a great Tyler ISD tournament,” said Tyler Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart. “Didn’t face a lot of adversity [over the weekend]. We faced adversity tonight and seeing them respond the way they did was good to see.”
“We want to use the preseason to build and be ready for every situation,” he continued. “That’s exactly what I told the girls at the end. I want to see y’all respond quicker to adversity than we did tonight. We responded, but it took longer than I would’ve liked it to. Grow from this, be better and let’s move forward.”
The opening set saw Pine Tree score four of the first five points, but Tyler Legacy regrouped with a 23-8 run to take a late 24-12 advantage. The Pirates scored the next three points before falling 25-15.
Pine Tree had a similar start to the second set, but also fell behind. The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 6-2 advantage before the Lady Red Raiders charged back to tie the score on Mallory Thedford’s tip over the net and led by as much as eight points at the 18-10 and 19-11 marks. The home team did put up a better fight in the set because it climbed back into the match late.
Madelyne Barkley’s block and Jalen Scroggins’ kill made the game 19-13. Moments later, Mallory Armstrong scored back-to-back points on a tip over the net and a kill during her team’s four consecutive points to help cut the deficit to 22-19. The teams traded serves that hit the net before Kayda Kinch’s kill wrapped up a 25-20 set win for the Lady Red Raiders.
Pine Tree finally broke through for a set win when it prevailed 25-22 in the third period. Jalen Scroggins’ kill launched a 5-0 start and Madelyne Barkley’s kill made it 6-2 a few moments later. Gianna Spearman and Carmen Chatman recorded a co-block that made the score 12-7 before Barkley, Mallory Armstrong, Chatman and Scroggins recorded late kills.
“I’m definitely proud of the way they battled in the first set,” said Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Coldiron. “It shows we’re growing, and improvement for us. The third set shows what we really can do when they put their minds to it. So, we just got to make sure that we make that our consistent.”
“Confidence is a big battle right now,” she continued. “Once they believe that they can do it and they get confidence behind them, they’re going. We’ve got to work on getting that confidence from the get-go and not waiting.”
But, Tyler Legacy responded with a fast start in the fourth that ultimately wrapped up its match victory in a 25-16 set win. Unlike the first three sets, the Lady Red Raiders never trailed in the final period and jumped out to a 4-0 advantage before holding off the Pine Tree rallies that caused 7-7 and 11-11 ties.
Pine Tree was led by Carmen Chatman’s 12 digs, 10 assists, six kills and five aces. She was joined by Jamaya Davis’ 18 digs, three assists and one kill, Jalen Scroggins’ 10 digs, seven kills and two blocks, Mallory Armstrong’s nine kills and five digs, Aderria Williams’ nine assists and two aces, Tatum Cates’ nine digs, and Madelyne Barkley’s five kills.