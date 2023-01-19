Longview opened its Lady Lobo Showcase with an intense first half battle with familiar foe Tyler Legacy at Lobo Stadium on Thursday night, but it ultimately allowed game-changing second half goals in a 3-0 home tournament defeat.
The Lady Lobos will bring a 1-5-1 soccer season record to Friday’s 11 a.m. match against rival Lufkin at the same site, while the 6-1-2 Lady Raiders will face Jacksonville right after at 1 p.m.
“In the first half, the girls were all over the place and we had some chances to score,” Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy said of his team’s outing on Thursday. “If we had found a way to get one of those balls in the net early in that game, it might’ve been different.”
Tyler Legacy owned the momentum early because Kyleigh D’Spain set up for a shot at the Longview net that ultimately sailed right at the 26:54 timestamp.
Longview’s defense then stepped up to keep the score as it was when goalkeeper Emma Wright recorded back-to-back saves at the 26:05 and 25:01 marks.
The Lady Lobos then flipped the field in time for two of their players to take a shot at the Tyler Legacy goal, but Mia Alba’s attempt flew right of the goal at the 15:55 mark, and Lily Fierros’ ball landed in the hands of goalkeeper Chloe Murlin at the 15:05 timestamp.
Longview then had a great attempt with 11 minutes to play in the first half, but DeNaucia Johnson ultimately hit the right crossbar.
Fierros’ straight look at the net resulted in a Murlin save at the 3:43 mark, and Yuli Alba’s shot landed right of the net with 1:35 to play until halftime.
Longview continued to control the ball in the early minutes of the second half because Fierros and Karen Juarez attempted shots between the 39:37 and 34:26 timestamps.
But, Tyler Legacy followed with a strong finish that ultimately decided the contest.
The Lady Raiders finally broke through for the go-ahead score when Lily Beckham sneaked the ball past Wright at the 30:48 mark of the half.
The road team continued to find success because Jenna Barnes’ assist set up Ella Rose Embry’s goal and a 2-0 match advantage at the 19:22 timestamp.
Tyler Legacy ultimately wrapped up its victory when Caroline Randall’s assist set up Conally Hooper’s goal with 50 seconds to play.
ResultsOther Thursday varsity matches
(at Lobo Stadium):
Longview JV 4, Sabine 0
Lufkin 7, Spring Hill 1
Sulphur Springs 6, Texas High 0
Jacksonville 3, Nacogdoches 0
Fossil Ridge 2, Kilgore 0
Thursday JV matches
(at Longview’s Grass Field):
Longview JV 6, Nacogdoches JV 0
Tyler Legacy JV White 6, Kilgore JV 0
Jacksonville JV 3, Texas High JV 0
Mount Pleasant JV 5, Tyler Legacy JV Red 0
Friday Schedule
VARSITY
(at Lobo Stadium)
Pine Tree vs. Sabine, 9 a.m.; Lufkin vs. Longview, 11 a.m.; Legacy vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.; Texas High vs. Spring Hill, 3 p.m.; Kilgore vs. Sulphur Springs, 5 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.
JV
(Grass field)
Longview B vs. Sabine, 9 a.m.; Mount Pleasant vs. Kilgore, 11 a.m.; Legacy White vs. Texas High, 1 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Longview, 3 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Legacy Red, 5 p.m.