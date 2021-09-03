TYLER — What appeared to be a slow start by the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders quickly turned into fireworks in the 66th edition of the Rose City Rivalry.
Despite going three-and-out on their opening drive and giving up a quick 79-yard touchdown to Tyler High, the Red Raiders held a 35-14 lead after the first quarter and a 49-27 advantage at halftime.
Tyler made a furious rally in the fourth quarter, but Legacy held on for a 62-55 win over the rival Lions Friday night on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The win by the Red Raiders cuts the Lions’ lead in the series to 33-32-1, and it was the third consecutive victory for the Red Raiders over the Lions. It was the highest-scoring game in the series at 117 points. The previous high was 107 points — a 69-38 win by the Red Raiders in 2015.
The way the Lions stuffed the Red Raiders on the first possession of the night, it looked like a physical defensive battle was in store for the large crowed.
However, on the Lions’ second offensive play, Eli Holt threw a shovel pass to sophomore Derrick McFall, who sprinted to the end zone for a 79-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 7-0 lead just more than two minutes into the contest.
On the ensuing kickoff, Texas commit Jamarion Miller returned the ball 71 yards to the end zone to tie the game.
Legacy got the ball right back as Jett Stanger deflected a Holt pass attempt, and Jeremiah Sheffie came up with the interception at the Lions’ 35. Legacy quarterback Bruce Bruckner needed just three carries to get the ball into the end zone. He ran a 28-yarder to get inside the 10 and then scored from five yards out to give the Red Raiders the 14-7 lead with 7:58 on the clock.
Legacy then got a 16-yard pick six from Adariyan Scott to make the score 21-7. After a punt, Bruckner found Ja’Kaleb Turner for an 84-yard touchdown connection to make the score 28-7 with 4:54 left in the first quarter.
The Lions got back on the board with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Holt to Montrell Wade to cut the score to 28-14.
With three seconds left in the opening quarter, Miller ran up the middle and cut to his left to break free for a 41-yard touchdown run to make the score 35-14.
Texas Tech commit Bryson Donnell had both of the Red Raiders’ touchdowns in the second quarter — a 62-yard reception from Bruckner and a 41-yard run.
Holt had a 33-yard touchdown pass to Wade and a 70-yard touchdown pass to Makavion Potts in the second quarter.
Tyler High got the ball first in the third quarter and was on the move until Holt’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by Jordan Ford, whose older brother Cameron Ford was the starting quarterback for the Lions in 2019.
Miller broke several tackles for a 54-yard run and finished the drive with a 1-yard run to make the score 55-27. After a 76-point first half, that was the only scoring play of the third quarter.
Jakyron Lacy was running into the end zone for the Lions on the next possession, but Stanger jarred the ball loose and recovered the ball at the 1-yard-line.
The Red Raiders turned the ball back over on the last play of the third quarter, and it was recovered by Jacob Villela.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, McFall broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 55-34.
Legacy was forced to punt, but the Lions gave it back on the next play as Ford recovered a fumble. The Red Raiders capitalized with an 11-yard scoring run by Bruckner to put the score at 62-34 with 6:22 to play.
Then the Lions’ comeback charge began.
Holt had a 61-yard touchdown pass to McFall with 5:05 to play, a 53-yard touchdown pass to McFall with 3:05 remaining and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Wade with 26 seconds on the clock to cut the score to 62-55.
The onside kick try was recovered by Miller, and Luke Wolf was able to take a knee to seal the victory for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders finished with 467 yards of offense, while the Lions had 750 yards of offense.
Miller had 14 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Donnell had seven carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, and he caught two passes for 58 yards and a score. Bruckner ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and he was 4 of 11 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
Holt, a transfer from Manor, was 26 of 46 for 594 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. McFall had eight grabs for 244 yards and three touchdowns, and he had two carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Potts had seven catches for 183 yards and a touchdown, and Wade had nine receptions for 156 yards and three scores.
Tyler had six turnovers in the game, while Legacy had just the one at the end of the third quarter.
The Red Raiders (2-0) will be back at Rose Stadium next Friday for their first official home game as the host Longview. Tyler (0-2) will play at Nacogdoches.