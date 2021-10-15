Liberty-Eylau scored 15 points in the final 2:36 here Friday night to stun the Spring Hill Panthers, 21-15, in a nail-biter at Panther Stadium.
The loss dropped Spring Hill to 3-4 on the season and 0-2 in District 8-4A Division II. LE improves to 5-2 and 2-0.
The loss was a heartbreaker for the Panthers, who controlled the game for over 45 minutes. But the Leopards, trailing 15-6 with under three minutes remaining and Spring Hill facing a 4th-and-13 from the LE 27, got a game-changing interception from Keenue Shepard, who picked it off and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown to bring the Leopards closer at 15-13.
The defense forced a three-and-out on Spring Hill’s next possession, and the visitors got the ball back near midfield with just over a minute to go. On the second play, quarterback Jaydin Hampton connected with Kayden Cooper on a 47-yard pass down to the Spring Hill 5.
Two plays later, Hampton hit Chris Lewis with the game-winner on a rollout to the right with just under eight seconds left on the clock.
Spring Hill edged out to a 15-8 lead at halftime as the Panthers kept the football away from the Leopards to the tune of a 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession, with nearly 18 minutes compared to just six minutes for the visitors. The Panthers ran 41 plays to just 17 for Liberty-Eylau over the first 24 minutes and racked up a 14-7 advantage in first downs.
The Panthers started slowly, however, going three-and-out on the opening possession. The Leopards started just the opposite, driving 61 yards on just five plays to take a quick 6-0 lead on an 8-yard burst up the middle by Marquarius Price.
Spring Hill bounced back, however, with a methodical 14-play, 86-yard drive that took 7:23 off the first-quarter clock. The Panthers converted four third-downs on the drive, including Jordan Jones’ 3-yard gash between the tackles on third-and-goal to tie the game up. Spring Hill powered in a quick two-point conversion and suddenly, with just 1:36 left in the first quarter, the Panthers had gained control of the game with an 8-6 lead.
The Panther defense forced a three-and-out on the next possession, and Spring Hill picked up where it left off with a possession that started at the LE 48. The drive stalled inside the red zone, and a 29-yard field goal attempt missed to keep the score at 8-6.
Spring Hill’s defense forced another three-and-out, and the Panthers’ second touchdown drive of the half began with a first down at the LE 44. Davaunte Powers had two runs and Jax Stovall added a tote to move the ball to the LE 32, and Stovall then found Brennan Thompson for a 22-yard slant down to the LE 10.
Facing a third-and-goal from the 8, Stovall scrambled around the left side and dove into the end zone to give the Panthers their second score of the game. Ashton Thomas’ extra point gave the home team a 15-6 lead with 3:47 remaining in the half.
The Panthers controlled the game statistically, controlling the football for nearly 32 of the 48 minutes in the contest. Spring Hill finished with a 271-230 advantage in total yards. The Panther defense held the Leopards to under 200 yards of total offense until the final, game-winning drive.
Stovall finished 14-of-26 for 169 yards for Spring Hill, while Hampton completed 11-of-20 for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Leopards – with 55 of that coming on the final possession.
Stovall also led the Panthers with 42 yards on 16 carries, and Price carried the mail for LE with 47 yards on eight carries and the first-quarter touchdown. Lewis had seven catches for 85 yards and the game-winning touchdown through the air, and Brennan Ferguson paced the Panthers with 83 yards on six catches.
Spring Hill is on the road next week at Pleasant Grove.