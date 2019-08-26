LeTourneau University’s athletic department officially grew by three on Tuesday with the introduction of track and field coaches Kathleen Raske and Terry VanLaningham along with new Sports Information Director Jim McCurdy.
The trio was introduced in front of a packed room at Steudler Lounge at LETU’s Solheim Arena.
Raske is the university’s new director of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country, and her husband, VanLaningham is the head coach of men’s and women’s track and field.
The duo will join LETU following a one-year absence from the track and field coaching community and bring a vast wealth of knowledge and experience to LeTourneau.
LeTourneau has fielded track and field teams for two seasons, so the program is still very much under construction, according to Raske.
“I’m a big theme person,” Raske said. “Our theme this year is ‘Build for the Future,’ and ‘Under construction.’ “
“This is a program in transition,” she added. “The great work done by (former coach) Don Hood shows the potential of the program, and we want to continue to build on the work he started.”
Raske said the building process will begin with recruiting.
“We want to recruit student athletes that fit LeTourneau, and do that in a way that focuses on academics, character — and last — talent.”
Most recently at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, Raske spent three years as the Director of Men’s and Women’s track and Field and Cross Country where she led the Salukis to one top 15 finish and two 25 NCAA team finishes to go along with 13 NCAA All-Americans and 60 Missouri Valley Conference Champions.
An alumnus of Southern Illinois, she also got her start in college coaching with the Salukis by serving as an assistant women’s track and field coach from 1989-1992.
Prior to her experience at SIU, Raske spent 12 years as the Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country at Sacramento State University in Sacramento, California where she was able to lead the Hornet women to 12 Big Sky Conference titles which included a run of six straight and led the men’s team to five conference championships. During her time at Sacramento State, she was the only woman in NCAA Division I History to coach a men’s team to multiple conference championships in any sport and helped 128 student-athletes qualify for the NCAA National Meet with 15 student-athletes reaching Al-American status.
During her 12-year stint, Raske helped the Hornets set 157 new school records and was Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year on 16 different occasions.
Raske has also coached Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan (head women’s track and field/cross country coach, 1997-2003) and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio (assistant track and field/cross country coach 1992-1997). She is a 1990 graduate of Southern Illinois University.
During her athletic career, she competed in five USATF National Championships, the 1992 Olympic Trials and was an NCAA Division I Outdoor All-American hurdler. She was inducted into the SIU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997 and is the Gateway Athletic Conference record holder in the 200 meters, 100-meter hurdles, and 55-meter hurdles which led to her being named MVP of the Decade for the conference.
VanLaningham will join the YellowJackets as head coach for men’s and women’s track and field following an illustrious coaching career at various NCAA Division I and NJCAA stops. Most recently, VanLaningham was the associate head coach of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country and served as recruiting coordinator at Southern Illinois University where he assisted in the coaching of three NCAA Championship top 25 team finishes and four NCAA All-American athletes.
He has also made stops at Sacramento State University as co-director of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country where he served as the primary coach for the jumps, pole vault, and multi-events while also coordinating all recruiting activities. During his 11-year stay at Sacramento State, VanLaningham helped coach 47 Big Sky individual conference champions, 126 all-conference performers, and three NCAA All-Americans while helping the Hornets win 17 Big Sky Conference Championships.
Other coaching stops for VanLaningham include Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas (Assistant men’s and women’s track and field coach, 2000-2004), Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas (head track and field/cross country coach, 2000), Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas (head track and field/cross country coach, 2000), and Coffeyville Community College (head track and field/cross country coach, 1992-1995).
As a student-athlete at Dodge City Community College, VanLaningham was an NJCAA Region VI champion in the long jump and was runner up in the high jump and decathlon. He later competed at Kansas State University where he finished fourth in the decathlon at the Big Eight Conference meet in both 1989 and 1990 and finished 13th in the pentathlon at the USA Track and Field Indoor National Championship in 1990.
McCurdy will oversee all aspects of the athletic communications, media relations and video and digital media components for the YellowJackets.
He spent 2018-19 assisting at Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University, Rice University, the University of Houston adn the University of St. Thomas. Prior to that, he served as the Assistant Sports Information Director/Athletic Communications Specialist at Barry University, was the Assistant Sports Information Director at Texas Southern from 2009-11 and was the SID at Grand Canyon University from 2007-09.
McCurdy graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in English and community journalism. He earned his master of science degree in sports management from American Public University, where he was selected as the School of Health Sciences’ Sports Management Graduate Student of the Year.