LeTourneau University Athletics announced the winners for its five prestigious awards Thursday.
Student-athletes from all sports were selected for the Buzz Awards during a virtual live stream Buzz Vision production.
“These student-athletes represent the best that LeTourneau University has to offer,” LETU Director of Athletics Terri Deike said. “We appreciate them for their hard work, integrity and dedication to not only their sports, but LeTourneau Athletics. We’re proud of all of our winners, and we look forward to seeing them and all of our student-athletes back on campus as soon as it becomes possible.”
Award winners were:
■ Alexis Segura, Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. A senior, Segura competed for the YellowJackets’ women’s cross country, soccer and track & field teams. She earned College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District honors in soccer, and was a Second Team All-American Southwest Conference selection. She earned All-South/Southeast honors in cross country, and was the runner-up at the ASC Championships. She earned ASC Academic All-Conference in cross country and soccer. She earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country All-Academic honors. Segura was named the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in cross country.
■ Christian Farris, Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. A senior, Farris was a four-year letter winner on the men’s tennis team. He finished his career with the eighth most doubles victories in school history. He is ranked ninth all time in singles victories. This season he went 6-4 in singles and 7-5 in doubles play. A two-time ASC Academic All-Conference selection, Farris earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors as a sophomore. He was named the ASC East Most Valuable Player as a junior, and earned ASC All-Conference and ASC East First Team honors in singles and doubles as a junior.
■ Keauna Whitfield, Female Athlete of the Year. A junior on the women’s basketball team, Whitfield earned ASC All-Conference and ASC East First Team honors. She was named to the ASC All-Defensive Team, and earned Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Team honors in Division III. Whitfield averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. She scored her 1,000th career point in the ASC quarterfinals. Whifield ranks eighth on the school’s career scoring list, and is sixth in field goals made. She is ninth all time in free throws, and fifth in career rebounds.
■ Nate West, Male Athlete of the Year. A senior men’s basketball player, West was a unanimous National Player of the Year selection. He was a finalist for Small College Basketball’s Bevo Francis Award. He was chosen as the South Region Player of the Year and ASC Player of the Year. West was an All-ASC choice, and earned First Team All-ASC East honors. He tied the school career scoring record, and holds the three-point field goals made, assists and steals records. He set the ASC scoring record, becoming the first player in league history to score over 2,000 career points. He broke school season records for points, three-point field goals and assists. He broke the school and ASC record for points in a game with 67 points in his final game at Solheim Arena.
■ Amber Fillbrandt, R.G. LeTourneau Legacy Award winner. A senior on the softball team, Fillbrandt served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president for two years. She tied the school record for most doubles in a game at the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Leadoff Classic in Tucson this year. In limited games, she batted .500 this season. She helped start the Delight Ministries women’s club on campus, was active in bible studies and community service, and participated in the HYGEIA club for three years. She holds a 3.81 grade point average.