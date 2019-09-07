GOLF
WOMENRICHARDSON — LeTourneau University women’s golf team was picked to finish sixth in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll.
The YellowJackets earned 31 points and one first place in the poll conducted by the ASC coaches.
Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to win this year’s title after picking up five first place votes and 75 points in the nine-team league.
Concordia Texas was picked second with 65 points. UT Dallas was third with one first-place vote and 63 points.
Hardin-Simmons was fourth with the other two first place votes, while earning 57 points. East Texas Baptist was fifth with 45 points.
LETU finished seventh in last year’s ASC Championship.
LeTourneau sophomores Shelby Allen and Baylee Van Houten were listed as ASC Players to Watch. Van Houten was a 2019 All-ASC Honorable Mention.
The YellowJackets (women and men) will open the season Monday and Tuesday at Texas Lutheran University’s John Bohmann Invitational in Seguin.
MENRICHARDSON — LeTourneau University men’s golf team was picked to finish fifth in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.
The YellowJackets received one first place vote and 61 points in poll, where the middle of the pack was represented by three schools separated by a combined five points.
LETU sat in the middle of that three-team logjam, ahead of Mary Hardin-Baylor and three points behind Hardin-Simmons.
Concordia Texas is this year’s league favorite after collecting six first place votes and 95 points. McMurry is second with two first place votes and 87 points. UT Dallas sits third with 80 points and one first place vote.
LeTourneau’s Reed Fisher and Landon Oney, both Second Team All-ASC selections a year ago, were listed among the league’s Players to Watch. Fisher finished the season with a scoring average of 75.53. He shot a low round of 67 in 2018-19.
Oney led the team in scoring at 74.68, and finished third at the league championship meet.
SOCCERIRVING — LETU’s women beat the University of Dallas, 3-1, Friday night to snag its first win of the season.
The YellowJackets (1-1-0) broke a 1-1 tie in the second half when Kara Gipson slid one past Crusaders goalkeeper Natalie Kutac in the 50th minute for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
LETU tacked on an insurance goal from Jennifer Martin in the 73rd minute to put it away.
LeTourneau peppered the posts with 24 shots, including 12 on frame, in a breakout performance. Dallas had 16 shots, only five of which Jackets keeper Mackenzie Wilbanks had to face.
Wilbanks made four saves to pick up the win. Kutacs stopped nine shots.
Martin scored twice — her first goal off a header at the 11:32 mark to give the YellowJackets the early lead. The Crusaders answered in the 20th minute when Izzy Barajas scored to tie it at 1-1.
Martin unleashed eight shots, including five on goal.
Gipson, Reagan Sandford and Tamara Mahoney all drew assists for the YellowJackets, who outshot Dallas, 15-5, in the second half.
LETU will play at Centenary Tuesday at 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY MENTYLER — LETU’s men finished second at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Braveheart Invitational Friday.
The YellowJackets had 37 points, falling six short of host UT Tyler in the 5K race. East Texas Baptist was third with 55 points in the four-school event. Jarvis Christian had 108 points.
Four runners from UT Tyler’s Alumni unit and a pair of unattached runners also competed in the meet.
LETU’s Spencer Gambrell finished third individually with a time of 16:32.5. YellowJackets teammate Lorien Nightingale was fourth in 16:33.2. UT Tyler’s Matthew Cecotti won the race in 16:15.3. ETBU’s Mack Broussard was the runner-up in 16:16.7.
LeTourneau’s Garrett Oehlert was sixth with a time of 16:52.1. Will Hilscher was ninth in 17:06.1. Daniel Lopez finished 15th in 18:44.5. Nathan Glastetter was 20th with a time of 19:19. Simon Winikka clocked a 19:51 to place 22nd.
The YellowJackets (men and women) will run in the CTX Cross Country Classic hosted by Concordia Texas in Round Rock Sept. 27.
WOMENTYLER — LETU’s McKenzie Craycraft ran a 22:11.5 in the women’s 5K race at University of Texas at Tyler’s Braveheart Invitational Friday to finish eighth overall.
She was sixth among college runners competing.
LeTourneau did not score as a team in the five-school cross country meet. UT Tyler won with 31 points. Henderson State was second with 61. Only four runners competed for the YellowJackets. Schools earn team points when at least five runners compete.
LETU’s Sierra Benner clocked a 24:21.6 to finish 23rd. Alexis Lyons crossed the line in 26:26.2 to place 30th. Allison Fuller finished right behind her in 26:43.8
UT Tyler Alumni’s Brittany Brunson won the individual title in 20:16.1. Fellow UT Tyler alum Carly Wilson was the runner-up in 21:11.8.
Henderson State’s Samantha Nickel was the top collegiate competitor after finishing third overall in 21:18.1.
UT Tyler’s Natasha Carcano was fourth overall and second as a collegian with a time of 21:38.
LETU SPORTS INFORMATION