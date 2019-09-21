Alexis Segura has sacrificed her share of sleep in her four years at LeTourneau University.
Understandably so. After all, when you’re a three-sport student-athlete carrying a high academic profile, there isn’t a whole lot of free time to be had.
”I think later this season, it’s going to get a little rough,” she said.
Nothing she isn’t used to. You see, Segura is a machine — a student-athlete constantly on the go. Currently, the senior from Austin is competing in cross country and soccer. In January, she’ll shift gears to wrap up her collegiate career in track and field.
”It’s definitely been an adventure trying to keep up with everything at once,” Segura said. “With classes constantly going, as well as practices, having multiple a day, it can get pretty tedious. I would say, it’s just generally how supportive my community is in regards to me being successful in everything. For example, I have one of the best moms in the world. She’s willing to drive from Austin to anywhere probably in the United States to get me to a meet or a game. Plus, the professors here are super understanding, and they’re always asking how things are going, so you can tell they’re really bought in to the students’ success here. And I’m really grateful to have coaches here who were so willing to help me to work things out in order to be successful in everything I’m in.”
Success defines Segura. She rarely takes days off, and she achieves at a high level in basically everything she does.
”It’s super impressive,” YellowJackets cross country coach Mesa Allison said. “You hear a lot of times where athletes say, ‘Coach, I can’t do it.’ You rarely ever hear Alexis say, ‘I can’t do it.’ It’s never been too much. It’s always been, ‘How can I do more? How can I be better?’ She is machine-like, but she gets her stuff done. She’s probably one of the most competitive people I know, and that’s probably what drives her.”
That doesn’t mean she simply arrived on campus, turned on a switch and hit the ground running, even though, in actuality, she did.
”Freshman year was a bit rough because I’ve never done anything like this before,” she said. “I was used to doing multiple sports in high school, but once you hit college, it’s just a completely different caliber. The competition just shoots up, so I know, of course, every coach wants you to show up to every practice, every game, every meet, which is completely understandable, it’s a college sport.
“But we had to find times where, ‘Alright, you did three practices today. You need to take a break at this point so you can be good for everything you’re doing.’ So it was definitely a learning curve my freshman year, taking a lot more days off than I would have liked, but after that you get a rhythm of it, coaches know what’s going on, and yeah, just making it work as a system.”
Segura earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management in May, all the while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. She was named LeTourneau’s co-Female Athlete of the Year in 2018-19. She was a First Team All-American Southwest Conference selection in cross country. She won four races, and finished 11th at the NCAA Regional Championships.
She started in all 19 games in soccer as the YellowJackets went 11-6-2. She played a full game four times, two of which went to double overtime.
How does a student-athlete manage all that, and still maintain perfect marks in the classroom?
”It was honestly some nights biting the bullet, saying, ‘Alright, we’re getting two hours of sleep once we finish this project,’” Segura said chuckling. “To be honest, it actually wasn’t too bad. It’s just I did give up quite a bit of having a social life, which is something I was completely OK with. My social life was being in sports, and being able to collaborate with various other athletes and students here. Other times, it was just take an arrow to the knee, and say, ‘OK, gonna have to do it.’ Otherwise, it’s just managing a schedule, learning how to do things.”
Now she’s pursuing a masters degree in business administration, and even works a part-time job on campus.
”It’s been a bit hectic,” Segura confessed. “It’s very unlike anything else I’ve done so far. First of all, I’m not used to online classes. I think I took one online class in my time here at LeTourneau in my undergrad, but now everything is online. It’s a completely different learning environment. A lot more reading heavy, which is understandable, it’s a masters degree. The good thing is because it’s all online, working my schedule out is a lot easier.”
There have been days where even managing a schedule has its challenges. On more than one occasion, Segura has competed in one sport’s event, and had to drive quite a ways to another, only to suit up in a different uniform to perform all over again. Each time, she’s her normal robot-like self.
Earlier this year, she started in the women’s soccer season opener at Schreiner on a Friday some six hours away in Kerrville. After the game, she and her mom, Jennifer, drove back to Longview so she could be up around 6 a.m. to run in the first cross country meet of the season, the Nicole Leman Invitational on LeTourneau’s campus.
She won the race.
”That’s one thing I am kind of used to from high school,” she said. “I did club soccer with cross country, and those are two sports that overlap heavily. I think the biggest thing now is every time I go on one of these trips, I’m having to bring like five bags of stuff, while everyone else is bringing one or two. So I’m always doubly concerned, ‘Did I bring my cleats, did I bring my running spikes, all my uniforms?’ I think that’s probably the most stressful part of it. Otherwise, I’m just super happy to be able to do both, even if it means eight hours driving until three in the morning.”
Four times last year, she ran in a cross country meet and played in a soccer game on the same day. That included the time she suited up to play all 90 minutes in the season-opening 2-0 win over Schreiner at 2 p.m. before winning the Nicole Leman Invitational a little over two hours later.
”Destroyed,” Segura said, laughing as she relived that day. “If I remember right, I don’t think I took a shower that night. I laid down and just died.”
Then there was the time later that year when she won the ASC Championships cross country meet, only to start in a soccer game later that evening.
”Probably my favorite memory of her was last year in track at the conference meet,” Allison said. “She was the favorite to win the steeplechase, but she fell a couple times and finished second. The next day, she came back in the 1,500, falling behind the McMurry girl with 110 meters go. You could tell how bad Alexis wanted it. She turned it into another gear. For 50-60 meters, they were just neck and neck, and Alexis leaned her out. The passion, the desire to win, and the competitiveness ... it was a great race. People were going nuts, they were screaming. Her will to win and the ability to push herself to that next level that a lot of people don’t even know they have is really impressive.”
Segura, who competed in five events at the two-day league championship meet, says she didn’t know it at the time, but actually suffered a concussion due to the falls. Still, her competitive spirit won out in her pursuit to conquer what lied in front of her. She edged out the McMurry runner — the same one who overtook her in the steeplechase — by .07 seconds.
”It wasn’t even the fact that I won, but my teammates just swarmed me after that race,” she recalled. “That was probably one of the most incredible feelings I ever had in my life. One of my best friends was there, hugging me as I’m on the ground crying. A bunch of the long jumpers were around hyping me up. It was great. I never felt so dead, but so happy.”
Segura was recruited as a soccer player. When LeTourneau coach John Antonisse brought her in for a visit, the conversation turned to cross country. Segura wanted to know if she could do both.
”I said, ‘Yeah,’” Antonisse recalled. “I wanted to do whatever it took to get her here. We brought her in, and she became really good at both. And then track and field came along, and that was a natural transition for her.
”She’s a really, really amazing, driven person. The way she plays is just extremely relentless and tenacious. I think that’s how she approaches everything she does. I’m really proud of her for how good of an athlete she’s become here.”
She’s won the Nicole Leman Invitational three times in her YellowJackets career. She’s been a staple in the steeplechase, and won the 1,500 twice last year.
If there’s one thing about Segura, she’s not lost. Not in competition and not in the classroom.
”I think the reason she has such good grades is the same reason she does so well on the athletic field,” Antonisse said. “She probably does her homework like that. She probably attacks the dang thing.”
”That takes a lot of time to do that many sports, and getting a 4.0 and continuing on to get her masters ... we’re lucky to have her here still,” Allison said.
A true champion indeed. As for eating habits, well, that’s a different story.
”My diet should probably be a little better,” she admits. “It’s not something I’m quite as proud of, mostly because the trips where I have to travel at 8 o’clock at night until three in the morning. The only places that are open are McDonald’s and Taco Bell. So Taco Bell is usually my restaurant of choice before a meet.”
There’s been many a meet, chalupas or not, where Segura has passed the test just the same way she’s aced so many of her academic endeavors. Add it all up, and it’s an experience at LeTourneau she’ll never forget.
”Life changing,” Segura said. “It’s a very different background from where I came from. I went to a very public liberal school, so just coming here to Longview and East Texas, it’s first of all a huge culture shock for me. But it’s also given me a better point of view into Christianity and my walk in faith. Plus, it’s interesting to be part of multiple teams that constantly put Christ at the center of their team. That is a very different experience that I’ve never had anywhere else. Very eye opening, life changing.”
Segura has changed the way exceptional student-athletes are defined. She’s superseded expectations, and hit high marks so many times. She only hopes her story can be an inspiration to others.
”I just want to be remembered as someone who gave it their all in everything,” she said. “I hope that inspires other people. My freshman year, I was super scared that I wouldn’t be able to handle everything.
“Realizing that I have such a supportive community here helps so much, and I hope that I’ve been able to provide a similar sense of community to incoming freshman and what not who might be feeling nervous in that same way.
“I hope that they feel they can give it their all and know that if they happen to fall or happen to stumble, they have a community there to catch them.”
One late night trip to Taco Bell at a time.