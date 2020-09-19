BASEBALL
LeTourneau University baseball team is scheduled to play a 36-game regular season schedule in 2021.
The YellowJackets will open the season at home Friday, Feb. 5 against Millsaps in a three-game set. Following a three-game trip to Jackson, Mississippi for games against Belhaven, Millsaps and Rhodes, the Jackets return to Conrad-Vernon Field for a three-game series against the University of St. Thomas on Feb. 19.
LeTourneau opens the American Southwest Conference schedule Feb. 26 at Mary Hardin-Baylor. The first ASC series at home is set for March 5-6 against Concordia Texas. The Jackets will play Louisiana College for the final time as an ASC opponent April 1-2 in Pineville, Louisiana. Louisiana College is moving to NAIA next year.
LETU will host back-to-back ASC series against Ozarks April 9-10 and Belhaven April 16-17. Following a trip to the University of Texas at Dallas April 23-24, the YellowJackets wrap up the regular season at home against rival East Texas Baptist April 30-May 1.
The ASC Championship Tournament is scheduled to begin May 6.
SOFTBALL
LeTourneau University's softball team will open the 2021 season at home Feb. 6 in a doubleheader against the University of St. Thomas.
The YellowJackets will play 19 of their 40 games at LETU Softball Field.
A week after the home opener, LeTourneau will meet Our Lady of the Lake and Texas Lutheran for a pair of doubleheaders in Seguin, Texas. The Jackets return home two weeks later to open the American Southwest Conference season in a three-game set against Mary Hardin-Baylor on Feb. 26.
LETU will host St. John Fisher College in a doubleheader on March 2 before wrapping up the three-game series with the Cardinals in Marshall, Texas the next day. LeTourneau hosts Berry College in a doubleheader March 12.
The YellowJackets hit the road to Austin for a three-game series at Concordia Texas March 15-16 before returning to Longview March 19-20 for an ASC three-game set against McMurry. LETU will host Louisiana College April 1-2 for the final time as an ASC opponent as the Wildcats are making the move to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics next year.
Following back-to-back road trips to the University of the Ozarks and Belhaven, the YellowJackets will play a mid-week doubleheader at Centenary to conclude the non-conference portion of the schedule on April 20. The Jackets host UT Dallas April 23-24 on Senior Weekend before wrapping up the regular season April 30-May 1 at East Texas Baptist.
The ASC Championship Tournament is scheduled to begin May 6.