LeTourneau University’s volleyball team will open the season on Tuesday with a doubleheader against Jarvis Christian.
Pushed to the spring, the YellowJackets have a 21-match schedule prior to the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament April 9. LETU will have 13 home matches, with six serving as doubleheaders.
The YellowJackets went 18-14 last year, the most wins in program history since 1987 when LETU was 20-12. LeTourneau advanced to the ASC semifinals a year ago, setting many individual records.
Eight players return from that team, including All-ASC hitter Kianna Crow, whose 480 kills set the school season record. She had a career-high 32 kills in a five-set win at the University of Dallas.
All-ASC East Freshman of the Year setter Natalie Davenport (Troup) and ASC East Honorable Mention hitter Natalie Connelly also return. Davenport set the LETU mark for assists in a season with 1,136. Connelly had 120 kills and 45 blocks, despite missing some time earlier in the season.
An improved returning class, featuring Madison Denega, Samantha Winkel (Cayuga), Cassidy Hanson and Rebecca Faulhaber fortify depth.
The Jackets picked up some key newcomers in liberos Courtney Edge (Carthage) and Morgan Nix, hitters Kylie Cobb, Skylar Fowler and Avery Mabery, while middle blockers Allison Smith and Camryn Hill add extra firepower and defensive support at the net. Addison Mints bolsters the setting game.
LETU will play an ASC East Division-only schedule Feb. 13-March 31. Each team in the East will play home-and-home doubleheaders against the rest of the division prior to the league postseason tournament.
Fans are limited to a 100-spectator capacity in Solheim Arena this season. Mandatory masks and social distancing policies, as advocated by the ASC, will be enforced at all LETU home matches.