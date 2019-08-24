LETU Sports Information
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team was picked to finish third in the East Division of the American Southwest Conference preseason poll.
The YellowJackets earned 67 points in a poll voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
LeTourneau was slotted behind UT Dallas and East Texas Baptist in the East.
UT Dallas garnered 21 first place votes and 109 points.
ETBU picked up one first place vote and 85 points.
Mary Hardin-Baylor was projected to win the West Division with 19 first place votes and 129 points.
McMurry is ranked second after earning one first place vote and 97 points.
Concordia Texas is third with 84 points. Hardin-Simmons and Howard Payne each grabbed one first place vote.
LeTourneau sophomore outside hitter Kianna Crow and senior libero were named to the ASC Players to Watch List.
Crow was the East Division Freshman of the Year, and earned First Team All-East Division honors a year ago after pounding a team-best 349 kills, and led the conference with 3.6 kills per set.
Taylor received Honorable Mention East Division honors last season after leading the YellowJackets with 456 assists, while adding 27 aces and 290 digs.
The Jackets will host Henderson State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in an exhibition match before opening the season Friday versus Paul Quinn College in Sherman.