LETU Athletic Communications
LeTourneau University baseball added Ross Skipper to its coaching staff, head coach Paul Phillips announced Thursday.
“Ross is the perfect guy for this role,” Phillips said. “I have had the pleasure of coaching alongside him daily and seeing him develop over the past six years. He loves Christ. He brings a lot of energy and has a heart for walking alongside college student-athletes. I am excited to see what he does for this program and this institution. He brings a wealth of pitching and baseball knowledge beyond his years, plus a proven record of developing pitchers. His commitment to learning, thinking outside the box, and his work ethic will undoubtedly set him up for success here and beyond.”
Skipper spent the 2021-22 academic year as a pitching coach at Covenant, guiding the pitching staff to the lowest ERA and tossing more shutouts than any season over the previous five years. Under his tutelage, Jackson Rau became the first relief pitcher in program history to garner all-conference honors.
“I am absolutely thrilled to join Coach Phillips’ staff at LeTourneau,” Skipper said. “The opportunity to assist him in leading a collegiate program that emphasizes both excellence on the field and cultivating disciples is exactly something I want to be part of.”
Skipper’s coaching experience includes spending the last two seasons as head coach of the 17-U squad with the well-known premier travel baseball organization, the California Baseball Academy. His team swiped 194 bags in 42 games over that span.
Skipper, a 2021 graduate of Covenant, amassed the fourth-most career appearances by a Scot pitcher, totaling 57 over his five years. He compiled a 5-2 record with a 4.42 ERA, with 50 strikeouts and in 77.1 innings of work. Skipper followed up his team high 16 outings during his rookie campaign with the most relief appearances in his sophomore year with 17.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports administration and graduated with distinction, concluding his academic career with his Capstone paper exploring the use of data and analytics in baseball.
BASKETBALLFormer LETU women’s basketball player Ashley Crockett returned to the YellowJackets bench as an assistant coach, head coach Scot MacAllister said Thursday.
“This is a home run of a hire for our program,” MacAllister said. “Coach Crockett is returning to her alma mater after working with the NBA G League Texas Legends and two local high schools! Her affection for LeTourneau, basketball experiences, enthusiastic personality and her genuine love to disciple young people for Christ makes her the perfect hire. We are excited about coach Crockett returning home!”
Prior to returning to her alma mater, Crockett was a social studies and history instructor at Longview High School from 2021-22.
“I am definitely grateful and blessed to receive the offer from coach Scot MacAllister, Dr. Tim Sceggel and Robin Harris,” Crockett said. “They see and believe in me and what I am capable of adding to the program, department and university on and off the court and love of God that I exemplify through my everyday life.”
During the 2021-22 school year, she served as an assistant coach for the basketball and track & field programs, responsible for the high jumpers at Hallsville High School.
She assisted in helping the basketball team win the 5A District Championship in 2021 at Hallsville High School. She coached a pair of female high jumpers to championships at district and area levels, while qualifying for the regional meet in 2021.
“I’m excited and grateful to be back at my alma mater again,” Crockett said. “Being here during my four years as a student and member of the basketball team was totally a blessing. Being able to enhance my education and grow in my faith through Church on Purpose (Pastor Eric Love), was an all-around blessing. Very excited to rebuild and grow the women’s basketball program and be part of a community that is very supportive and loving towards all members.”
After graduating from LeTourneau, Crockett interned for the Texas Legends, the G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks in 2017-20, as a member of the game day operations staff. Her duties included but not limited to assisting in pregame preparation, in-game promotions, game-day entertainment, fan experience and community outreach functions.
During her four years as a member of the YellowJackets women’s basketball team, Crockett appeared in 104 games, averaging 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest. She dropped in a career-high 20 points, knocking down six buckets and eight boards against ETBU in her senior campaign.
Crockett earned a bachelor’s in sports management and master’s in business administration from LeTourneau.
“I am ready to get to work on the hardwood and ministering to students and student-athletes that love to hear about the good works of Jesus Christ,” Crockett said. “I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family and friends through this process and I know that everyone is excited to have an alum to come back and bring back the tradition, the culture of the school and community at large. Very excited to be a YellowJacket again.”