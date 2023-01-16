The LeTourneau men's basketball team rallied from a 19-point deficit and took a brief lead late in the second half before falling to UT Dallas, 89-81, in ASC action on Saturday afternoon inside Solheim Arena.
The loss snaps a four-game conference winning streak for LeTourneau (7-9, 4-5 ASC).
UT Dallas (13-3, 8-1 ASC), which sits atop the ASC standings, raced out to a 37-18 lead in the first half as Kyle Poerschke scored 18 of the Comets' first 22 points. Poerschke finished with a game-high 43 points, including seven 3-pointers.
LeTourneau began chipping away at the margin over the final minutes of the first half. A 7-2 run over the last two minutes, capped by a bucket from Jackson Mayes, got the YellowJackets within 10 (43-33) at the break.
The stretch continued in the second half as LeTourneau used a 10-3 spurt to get within 46-43 with 18 minutes left. Deonte Jackson had five points in the stretch and a Mayes 3-pointer pulled the YellowJackets within three.
UT Dallas extended the lead back to nine on multiple occasions. LeTourneau regained the lead, briefly, after a 7-0 run as Walker Blaine's tip-in with 3:52 left gave the YellowJackets a 76-75 lead. UT Dallas answered with a 3-pointer from Poerschke and Comets held off LeTourneau the rest of the way.
Mayes finished with a team-high 24 points, including six 3-ppointers, and four steals for LeTourneau. Jackson had 15 points and four assists, while Blaine added 14 points and five rebounds. Christian Adams totaled 10 points and two assists with Warren Richardson tallying nine points, six assists, and five rebounds.
LeTourneau shot a season-high 58 percent (29-of-50) from the field with 12 3-pointers. It was the sixth straight game the YellowJackets have connected on 50 percent or better from the floor.
Poerschke went 15-of-22 from the floor for his 43 points to go with seven rebounds. The Comets made 51.7 percent (30-of-58) for the game with 12 3-pointers and 17-of-22 at the foul line.
LeTourneau returns home on Thursday to face McMurry (7:30 p.m.).
WOMEN
UT Dallas pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 78-51 over LeTourneau on Saturday.
LeTourneau (6-10, 2-7 ASC) shot 24.6% from the field, while UT Dallas (10-6, 6-3 ASC) went 28-of-74 shooting 37.8% from the field.
The YellowJackets came out of the gates ready to play starting with a steal by Kylie Weeks and eventually a Weeks 3-pointer to score the first of the game. The Comets did respond accordingly as they went on to take a five-point lead, 15-10, into the first quarter break.
The Jackets brought it back within a score by the likes of an AJ Thomas jumper. The Comets did go on to extend their lead in the second quarter going on a 16-4 run in the second. UT Dallas took a 37-23 lead into the locker room.
A pair of 3-pointers from the Jackets, attributed to Kyndall Hardeman and Thomas, and a couple of free throws good by Weeks helped cut the Comet lead (40-33) to seven.
UT Dallas took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter before ultimately running away with it.
Weeks lead the way for the Jackets scoring 15 points while grabbing five boards. Thomas was right behind her scoring 14 and marking three rebounds.
Haylee Jordan was able to grab 16 rebounds, a career-high, to go along with an assist. Bailey Broughton marked 12 points with two assists.
Leading the way for the Comets was Lauren Fullenwider with 15 points. Blythe Williams marked 12 rebounds along with four points.
The YellowJackets will host McMurry on Thursday evening as they will go onto the second half of the conference schedule.