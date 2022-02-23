For the LeTourneau University basketball teams, it all comes down to one final weekend for a shot at a berth in the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
East Texas Baptist University in Marshall and Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton are the hosts sites for the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournaments starting today and running through Saturday.
WOMEN
LeTourneau (13-8), the No. 5 seed, will open the tournament at ETBU's Ornales Gymnasium Thursday with a noon skirmish against No. 4 seed UT Dallas (13-7). The remaining schedule Thursday has No. 8 Belhaven (10-10) vs. No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (21-3) at 2:30 p.m., No. 6 Sul Ross (14-11) vs. No. 3 Hardin-Simmons (18-4) at 5 p.m. and No. 2 ETBU (19-4) vs. No. 7 Concordia (9-16) at 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal games are set for 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with the championship game schedule for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
LeTourneau and UT Dallas played just once during the regular season. The Jan. 17 game in Longview was canceled, but LETU notched a 76-73 win over the Comets in Richardson just over a week ago.
The YellowJackets used a balanced attack to win for just the fifth time in 24 games all time against UT Dallas, with Ajanae Thomas scoring 17, Allaira Jones 16, Malacia Guy and Keauna Whitfield 14 apiece, Kiara McElroy 13 and Kyndall Hardeman two.
MEN
The No. 2 seeded LETU men (20-4) will take on No. 7 seed Sul Ross (10-15) at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Other Thursday quarterfinal games include No. 6 McMurry (9-14) vs. No. 3 Hardin-Simmons (16-7) at noon, No. 5 ETBU (14-11) vs. No. 4 UT Dallas (15-8) at 5 p.m. and No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (22-2) vs. No. 8 Concordia (9-14) at 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals games are at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and the championship will be settled at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
LeTourneau swept Sul ross during the regular season, earning a 67-58 win on Dec. 2 in Longview and edging the Lobos 98-96 on Jan. 22 in Alpine.
The trio of Deonte Jackson, Warren Richardson and Andrew Eberhardt came up big for LeTourneau in both games. Jackson had 22 points in the first game and 31 points and 11 assists in the second meeting. Richardson went for 16 points and 15 rebounds in game one and had 16 points and 19 boards the second time around. Eberhardt scored 15 to go along with 11 rebounds in the first game and tossed in 25 back on Jan. 22.
In the second meeting, Kyle Matthews and Christian Adams also contributed big games. Matthews had 16 points and eight rebounds and Adams 10 points and seven rebounds.
LETU is 9-8 all time against Sul Ross, winning five in a row against the Lobos.