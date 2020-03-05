It was a preseason open gym with a random lineup of players on the court and LeTourneau senior Nate West saw something that stood out to him.
Everyone was getting after it and excelling together.
“There were some really competitive games,” West said. “We mixed up the teams and everyone played well together.
“Seeing that, I realized that we had the potential to do some special things.”
Kyle Matthews saw it several months later in the American Southwest Conference tournament.
If their season was going to continue past the weekend, it was going to come down to three wins. It was going to come down to everyone doing their job.
“That first game, we knew that UHMB was very talented and he had a big game from Andrew Eberhardt,” Matthews, a sophomore, said. “The second game against Sul Ross, it was Garrett Beene. Without those two, there wouldn’t have been a third game.
“We have a mentality of next man up. If someone has to come out, that means the next guy has to step up. Everyone knows their job and it’s about the next man up getting their job done. We’ve done that throughout this season.”
LeTourneau did get it done this past weekend, claiming the first ASC tournament title in program history. That trophy was one that had slipped through their grasps in a run over the past few seasons that has included numerous firsts for the program.
“That was definitely No. 1,” West, who was named the ASC East Player of the Year of the second time and picked up his third all-conference selection, said. “We’ve been able to do a lot of firsts over the past few seasons but that was the best feeling out of all of them.
“To experience that with this team was the most exciting of them all.”
While the accolades for West have piled up this season — preseason All-American, becoming the all-time career leading scorer in ASC history, breaking the single-season points record, the single-game scoring record of 67 points, to name a few — the YellowJackets’ lone senior pointed back to one word: Team.
Eberhardt and Beene turned in career highs in those first two games of the tournament.
“The ASC tournament really summarized our season and it showed what kind of team we are,” he said. “We had someone different step up in every single game.
“We’ve seen that throughout the year and that shows that we can do a lot of things. That’s the best part, we can always have someone else step up in every area on the court.”
And they’re not done yet.
For the second time in program history, the YellowJackets (23-5) are heading to the NCAA Division III national tournament and will open action against Whitworth (21-6) at 5 p.m. today at the University of Texas at Dallas’ Activity Center in Richardson.
“We’re just really excited and I think that’s translated to us working every harder in practice,” John Argue, who was named to the ASC All-Freshman Team, said. “From the beginning, we knew our goal was to win the conference and make a run. We made that pretty clear early on.
“That’s what we’ve been working hard on the entire season.”
In a way, today marks the beginning of a ‘new season.’
“It’s been an exciting week,” head coach Dan Miller said. “We had one goal of 20 wins and we did that but our biggest goal was winning the tournament and to see that come to fruition has brought a great wave of excitement around here.
“Going into the tournament, we feel like it’s a new season. We feel relaxed while working hard and feel like we’re ready. We’ve got a solid opponent in Whitworth, who has a great tradition. This is their 13th appearance in the past 14 seasons.”
While LeTourneau is making their second appearance in the tournament — West and junior guard Justin Moore played in the Jackets’ first appearance in 2018 — the experience, depth and versatility bodes well entering the weekend.
“We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve had to battle back from a deficit or grind our way to a win,” Miller said. “I feel like we can play different styles, play different ways and find ways to win.
“This is March so we’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game every single minute, no matter who is on the court.”
No matter who is on the court — West dropping buckets from everywhere or adding to his assist mark that leads the country — the YellowJackets are ready to get things done together.
“The thing about this team that is unique is that everyone has a role and it’s different,” Miller said. “They need to be the best that night in their role and they’ve really embraced that. It’s a really unselfish team. We haven’t had one moment of selfishness, one moment of complaining the entire season. Instead, it’s been ‘what is my role and what can I do to be the best at it?’”
The bar continues to rise at LeTourneau and they wouldn’t have it any other way. “I like raising the bar,” Matthews said. “Raising the expectations, that only makes you grind harder.
“We want to keep pushing it even further.”