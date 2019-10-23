WOMEN
BROWNWOOD — LeTourneau University women’s golf team finished sixth at the American Southwest Conference Preview Tuesday.
The YellowJackets shot 351 in the final round to cap the 36-hole tournament at 691 at The Hideout Golf Club’s par-72, 5,806-yard course. Texas at Dallas won the eight-team, 43-player league event to conclude the fall season after shooting 341 in the second round. Concordia Texas was the runner-up after shooting 324 to close within six strokes of the Comets for the team title. The Tornadoes trailed UT Dallas by 23 strokes after the opening round. Hardin-Simmons and Mary Hardin-Baylor tied for third at 670.
LeTourneau’s Shelby Allen finished 14th with a two-round score of 168 after shooting 90 Tuesday. Brittany Taylor shot 88 to finish 17th at 172. Baylee Van Houten tied for 19th at 174, following a 90. Rachael Green climbed 12 spots up the leaderboard after trimming 11 strokes off her first round score. She carded an 83 Tuesday to tie for 27th with a 177 total. Lyra Rains shot 102 for a 198 total.
Concordia’s Madyson Milliorn shot 78 in the final round to win the tournament by a stroke over UT Dallas’ Marissa Langer. Milliorn finished at 152. Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Victoria Gleghorn was third at 157.
Green made two birdies and seven pars in the second round. She birdied the 475-yard, par-5 ninth, and then followed that up two holes later with another birdie on the 350-yard, par-4 11th. Taylor birdied the 452-yard, par-5 first on a day where average scores rose by nearly three strokes from the first day.
Van Houten played the par-3 holes at 2-over, which tied for second in the field. Green was 3-over on par-3 holes.
The YellowJackets will compete again in the spring, beginning with Howard Payne University’s Match Play event Feb. 14 back in Brownwood.
MEN
LeTourneau senior Reed Fisher (Longview) earned American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Week honors on Tuesday.
Fisher jumped up 13 spots with a final career-low round of 67 to win The Preview at the Hideout in Brownwood with a 74-67 - 141, -3 par.
Fisher rattled off six birdies and had a bogey-free back nine to help the YellowJackets win the team title by four strokes. This is Fisher’s second career Golfer of the Week award.
LETU SPORTS INFORMATION