LeTourneau University was on a mission to find its 20th head volleyball coach. All of its hard work paid off when Alison Williams was announced during Tuesday morning’s introductory press conference at the on-campus Solheim Center’s Steudler Lounge.
“The recent success of the program is really exciting,” Williams said of what motivated her to become LETU’s next head volleyball coach. "And the culture of [LETU’s] program. The girls seem to have a good grasp of what they want, and what it takes to win. I’ve never taken over a program that’s already had success. I’ve had to build from scratch every time.”
Williams has served in a college coaching role for over 10 years, so LETU’s volleyball program will continue to be enhanced under her watch.
“A team that is energetic, and very focused on what they have to achieve,” Williams said of what fans can expect from LETU’s volleyball program during her tenure as coach. “They will know at the end of the year that no matter the outcome, [the players] have given everything that they have. They’re going to leave it all on the floor, and do it in a way that will uplift and bring all of their teammates together.”
She was most recently the head women’s volleyball coach for Lincoln Memorial University’s Division II program in Harrogate, Tennessee during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Prior to that, she was the head coach for Martin Methodist College’s NAIA women volleyball program between the 2015 and 2019 campaigns in Pulaski, Tennessee. She led the RedHawks to the first NAIA National Tournament volleyball victory in school history, three straight 20-win seasons, and both the 2019 Southern States Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships.
She was also an assistant coach for the Dayton, Tennessee-based Bryan College NAIA women's volleyball program between 2011 and 2014. She helped guide the Lions to back-to-back Appalachian Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2012 and 2013.
She brings other things to the table, including being a former college volleyball player at Bryan College. She earned 1,400 kills, and set the program record for total aces in 550 sets played during her collegiate career.
Because of that chapter on her resume, she’ll be able to connect with her current and future college volleyball players at LETU, like she already has during her previous coaching stops at Lincoln Memorial University, Martin Methodist College and Bryan College.
“The girls are close, and they really want to win,” Williams said of the current LETU volleyball players. “I love that about them. Getting to talk to all of them, we seem really like-minded.”
“They know that I’ve been in their footsteps,” she added. “I’ve gone through all the ups and downs. I know the struggles of being a student athlete, and what it means to have high academic priorities while also having high athletic priorities, so that’s really going to help.”
Williams is moving to Longview with her husband Nick Williams, sons Michael and Andrew, and daughter Ava. Nick will be an assistant coach on her staff.
“I’m glad we can do it as a family,” said Williams. “My husband is going to be my assistant, and he is fantastic. We complement each other really well in marriage and on the court. I can’t wait to work alongside him again.”