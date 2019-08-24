LETU Sports Information
RICHARDSON — Tallying a total of 158 points, the LeTourneau University men’s soccer team has been picked to finish seventh in the 2019 American Southwest Conference after a vote of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. YellowJacket players Luis De La Torre, David Egbe, and C.J. Leyva were all named to the players to watch list.
Winners of the past two American Southwest Conference men’s soccer tournaments, Mary Hardin-Baylor has been picked to win the 2019 regular-season title with 274 points and 11 first-place votes to edge out last year’s regular-season champions Texas-Dallas who earned 264 total points and 11 first-place votes to come in second. Concordia University Texas was picked to finish third with 226 total points followed by Ozarks (181 points, one first-place vote), Hardin-Simmons (175 points, one first-place vote) and East Texas Baptist (172 points) finishing out the top six.
Below LeTourneau is McMurry (105 points), Sul Ross State (99 points), Howard Payne (89 points), Belhaven (58 points), and Louisiana College (53 points) to round out the 12-team poll.
De La Torre returns for his sophomore campaign following a breakout freshman year that saw the San Antonio native land third-team All-ASC honors after leading the YellowJackets with eight assists and a total of 16 points. The eight assists were the second-most among all players in the ASC a year ago, while the four goals were the second-most of any LETU player last season.
Egbe played in and started in 16 of 17 matches for the YellowJackets last season, serving as a defender while helping lead LeTourneau to their first ASC Tournament appearance since 2011. The Palestine native returns as one of just six players on the current LeTourneau roster to start double-digit games last year.
Leyva will provide a familiar face for LeTourneau between the pipes as the Fontana, California native was an Honorable-Mention All-ASC selection last year in his freshman campaign. Starting all 17 matches at goalkeeper, Leyva played a total of 1,586 minutes and turned away 78 shots while posting a shutout against McMurry University to kick start a season-best four-match winning streak.
The top eight teams at the end of the regular season will qualify for the 2019 American Southwest Conference Tournament which will take place beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 5 with the top four teams hosting quarterfinal matches.