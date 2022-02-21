SOFTBALL
HOOVER, Ala. – The LeTourneau softball team swept a pair of games to round out the BSC Classic in Alabama, winning the first game against Huntingdon, 4-2, and taking down No. 13 Mount St. Joseph, 5-3, to close out the day.
The YellowJackets notched its two wins of the season, after taking down a Huntingdon squad that just upset the No. 1 team in the country, DePauw, a day ago. LETU went 2-2 at the BSC Classic.
LETU blanked the Hawks to start the contest in the opening inning and rattled off two runs to in the bottom half to take a quick 2-0 lead. Callie Poore was the culprit for the two runs, demolishing a ball over the center field gate for a two run homer.
Poore had two RBIs in the game, going 1-2 from the plate. Macy Clevenger and Alexas Neilon each went 2-3 batting, while Hunter Hendry went 1-1. Handley and Clevenger each added an RBI in the contest. Laney Taylor carried the load on the mound for the Jackets, pitching five innings with only four hits allowed. Bailey Richey got the win for LETU, collecting three strikeouts in the game.
In the second game, No. 13 Mount St. Joseph got out the gates quickly, taking a 3-0 advantage over LeTourneau moving into the bottom half of the second inning.
Madelyn Tannery went the distance for the Jackets to capture the win, allowing six hits on 21 batters faced with four strikeouts. Handley and Clevenger each tallied an RBI in the game, while going 1-2 at the plate. Mackenzie Murry and Kylie Grisham each had a stolen base.
The YellowJackets open up at home Feb. 25 as it hosts Sul Ross State for an American Southwest Conference matchup and three game series.
BASEBALL
PEARL, Miss. – Freshman Aman Patel earned his first collegiate win in dominating fashion at Trustman Park Saturday.
LETU improved to 3-7 overall, including 1-5 in American Southwest Conference play, with the 7-4 victory in the series finale, while Belhaven dropped to 2-4, 2-1.
Patel fanned a baker's dozen in eight-plus innings of work, allowing one run on two hits and not issuing a base-on-balls. After allowing a two-out single in the first, the Missiouri, Texas, native retired 19 in succession.
Dane Jones paced the offense, going 3 for 5, with three runs-batted-in. Ethan Wood went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Cody Stanley, Cole Thompson, Weston McKinley, Anthony Ybarra and Devin Greaff recorded a knock each.
In the first game of the day, the Blazers built a 7-0 cushion, after five innings and won the series with a 7-1 triumph.
In the guest seventh, Stanley doubled home Jaggar Vaughn, who reached on a miscue by the Blazers.
Cameron Pfafman and Dylan Cortes tallied knocks for the YellowJackets. Landon Stocks, Lane Holman and Brayden Ferrie tossed two inning each, allowing seven runs – six earned – on five hits, two free passes and striking out seven.
LETU concludes its seven-game road swing with a trip to Alpine, Texas. First pitch between the YellowJackets and Sul Ross State is Friday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
MEN
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – LETU rallied in the second half to eke out a 91-88 victory over Ozarks Saturday at Mabee Gymnasium.
Kyle Matthews registered a career-high 24 points, helping the YellowJackets move to 20-4 overall, including 15-4 in American Southwest Conference play.
Matthews collected three boards and two steals. Deonte Jackson netted 23 points, adding six assists, six rebounds and a steal. Warren Richardson notched his eighth career double-double – all this season - chipping in 20 points and corralling 10 boards. Eberhardt totaled 16 points and five rebounds, with two steals and one assists.
The YellowJackets take on No. 7 Sul Ross State in the first round of the 2022 American Southwest Conference Men's Basketball Championship Tournament Thursday, Feb. 24, at UMHB in Belton. Tip is set for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game between No. 3 Hardin-Simmons and No. 6 McMurry, which begins at noon.
WOMEN
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – Malacia Guy fueled large second half by LETU in 70-63, win over Ozarks at Mabee Gymnasium Saturday.
The YellowJackets finished the regular season with at 13-8 overall, including 10-6 in American Southwest Conference play, finishing fifth. They qualified for the conference tournament for the third year in succession and seventh all-time.
Guy hit 7 of 11 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from three-point range and adding 3 of 5 from the charity stripe. She finished with 21 points, six assists, two steals and two rebounds.
Keauna Whitfield returned and tallied 14 points, three steals and two boards. Kyndall Hardeman, Allaira Jones, Ajanae Thomas each chipped in with nine points, while Kiara McElroy tallied eight.
The YellowJackets take on No. 4 UT Dallas in the opening game of the 2022 American Southwest Conference Women's Basketball Championship Tournament at noon Thursday, Feb. 24, at ETBU in Marshall.