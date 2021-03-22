LETU Athletic Communications
BaseballABILENE — LeTourneau University’s baseball team swept a doubleheader at McMurry Saturday, 5-1 and 8-7.
It is LETU’s second American Southwest Conference series win of the season. The YellowJackets improved to 7-10 overall, 5-4 in the ASC. McMurry fell to 2-11, 1-8.
Jackets starter Kolbey Sharpe went the distance in the first game, giving up an unearned run on two hits and two walks, while striking out two to notch his second win of the season.
Weston McKinley was 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Dane Jones went 2-for-4.
In the second game, LeTourneau overcame a six-run deficit when the YellowJackets rallied for seven runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. McKinley crushed a three-run homer in the sixth to pull the Jackets within 7-4. Noah Arellano’s RBI groundout, and Bryce Brueggemeyer’s RBI double to left cut it to 7-6 in the seventh. Lane Williams tripled, and then scored on a passed ball to tie it in the eighth. David Pugh doubled, stole third, and then scored on a passed ball for the game-winning run.
Brueggemeyer was 3-for-5. Noah Arellano and Dane Jones each had a hit and an RBI. Williams was 1-for-3. Kyle Maysonave was 1-for-5. Pugh went 1-for-4. Chaz Jackson went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.
Austin Bryan picked up the win in relief, going 4.1 innings, allowing no runs on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Jones got the final two outs to earn the save.
LeTourneau will host Hardin-Simmons Friday and Saturday.
SoftballLeTourneau University’s softball team salvaged the final game of a three-game series with McMurry Saturday, winning 4-3.
Emilee Anderson continued her hot hitting, and Jade Merrell won her first game as a YellowJacket in the circle as LETU evened its home record at 4-4 this season.
Anderson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Merrell worked 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and a walk, recording three strikeouts. Bailey Richey picked up her second save of the year, allowing just one hit over the final 1.2 innings. Anderson had six hits in the series, with two multi-hit games. Merrell allowed two earned runs in 7.1 innings in the circle in the series.
Mickenzie Murry went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Lauren Wilking was 1-for-1 with a walk. Alysa Torres and Callie Poore both were 1-for-3 with RBI doubles.
The Jackets will play at Hardin-Simmons Friday and Saturday.
GolfMEN
PLANO — LeTourneau University’s Wes Nolen tied for fourth at the Texas Cup Sunday, shooting 2-over 146.
Nolen, who earned all-tournament honors, carded a 2-over 74 in the final round at The Courses at Watters Creek Traditions 7,015-yard course. Mary Hardin-Baylor’s William Sammons won the tournament with a 1-under 143.
LeTourneau finished third in the 10-team event, shooting 598. The YellowJackets put up a 305 in Sunday’s final round. Host UT Dallas won the tournament with a 592 after shooting 294 in Round 2.
It was the second straight tournament the YellowJackets finished third.
LETU’s Landon Oney tied for 15th at 150, following a 78 in the second round. Dalton Northcutt tied for 20th at 151 after a 76. Bryson Thurston shot 77 to tie for 25th at 153. Alex Koll tied for 37th at 157 after shooting 83. LeTourneau individuals Blayde Weekley tied for 30th at 154, and Zach Bollinger was 43rd at 159. Weekley shot 76 Sunday, and Bollinger 79.
The YellowJackets (men and women) will compete in the Hal Sutton Invitational Monday and Tuesday in Bossier City, La.
WOMEN
PLANO — LeTourneau University’s Baylee Van Houten tied for 15th, and the YellowJackets finished fifth at the Texas Cup Sunday.
Van Houten shot 83-93 – 176 on the par-72, 6,212-yard Traditions course at The Courses at Watters Creek.
The Jackets trimmed seven strokes off their first round score, shooting 368 Sunday for a 743 two-day total. Host Texas at Dallas won the tournament with a 36-hole total of 653.
LETU’s Lacey Broom tied for 18th at 182 after carding an 85 in the final round. She cut 12 strokes off her first round score. Rachael Green finished 23rd at 190 after shooting 96 Sunday. Lyra Rains shot 94 for a 195 total to finish 24th. Rains trimmed seven strokes off her first round score. She birdied the par-3 11th, and had five pars Sunday.
Track and FieldMEN
NEW ORLEANS – LeTourneau University men’s track and field team was recognized with eight United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-South/Southeast Region indoor season honors.
Arvin Hrushka earned all-region honors in the heptathlon, pole vault and high jump. Jack Miller was named all-region in the pole vault. Erik Moore earned the honor in the heptathlon. Duncan Taft and Andrew Trosen both received the award in the high jump. Jacob White earned all-region honors in the 400 meters.
The YellowJackets (men and women)will compete in the Bobcat Invitational to continue the outdoor season Thursday and Friday in San Marcos.
WOMEN
NEW ORLEANS – LeTourneau University women’s track and field team received eight United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-South/Southeast Region honors.
Alexis Segura collected the honor in the 800 meters, mile and 3,000 meters. Tori Field was named all-region in the 60-meter hurdles. Kaylee Packer earned all-region in the pole vault. Kaitlyn Reed received the honor in the pentathlon. Savannah Taft was an all-region recipient in the high jump. Rheagan White was an all-region selection in the shot put.