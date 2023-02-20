BASEBALL
Landon Stocks and Zac Schneider combined to throw a no-hitter as the LeTourneau baseball team routed Dillard, 10-1, in the first game of a three-game series on a chilly Friday night at Conrad-Vernon Field.
It was the first known no-hitter for LeTourneau (2-3) in the program's NCAA history dating back to 1999.
Stocks and Schneider combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed just three walks to complete the no-hitter. Stocks (1-0) picked up the win after he went the first six innings and surrendered an unearned run while striking out five and walking two.
Schneider notched the three-inning save after he struck out five and walked one to preserve the no-no.
The YellowJacket offense went to work early. LeTourneau scored five runs in the second inning and three more in the third to build an 8-1 lead. Cole Thompson went 3-for-4 with two runs and four stolen bases, while Kyle Maysonave went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs as the YellowJackets tallied 12 hits. Ethan Wood also totaled two hits.
LETU completed a three-game sweep of visiting Dillard on Saturday with a pair of wins. Behind five homers on the day, the YellowJackets took the opener 11-6 before earning a 12-2 win in the finale.
In game one, Dane Jones hit two home runs and LeTourneau rallied from a 6-3 deficit with eight runs over a two-inning stretch to take Saturday's opener, 11-6.
Jones went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs, while becoming the second YellowJacket this season to hit two homers in a game (Kyle Maysonave). Maysonave also homered in the win and had two hits.
In game two, a six-run second inning ignited a run-rule win for the YellowJackets in the finale, 12-2.
Thompson and Jaggar Vaughn both homered in the win and Riley Davis allowed just one earned run over five innings of work in his start on the mound.
Thompson finished 2-for-4, including a solo homer in the fifth inning. Maysonave, Jones, and Vaughn all had two hits apiece.
Davis (1-0) went five innings to earn the win after allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
The YellowJackets rallied for a 9-7 win in Sunday's opener against Trinity before shutting out the visiting Tigers, 4-0, in the finale.
Kylie Grisham went 5-for-7 at the plate in the sweep with three stolen bases and three RBIs, while Hailee Leger threw a complete-game shutout in the second game.
In game one, Grisham and Rylie Shipp each had two hits in the win as the YellowJackets scored in each of the first four innings, capped by the outburst in the fourth.
The YellowJackets chipped away at the margin. Ashlyn Wood had an RBI ground out in the second inning before Murphy Williams hit a solo homer in the third to make it 6-3. After Trinity got a run in the fourth, LeTourneau sent 10 to the plate in a six-run fourth inning.
In game two, Leger was spectacular in the circle for LeTourneau as she threw a shutout and the YellowJackets completed the sweep with a 4-0 win.
Leger (1-0) allowed just two hits and did not surrender a walk in her seven innings. She struck out three and needed only 74 pitches to complete the game.
Grisham once again ignited the offense in the first inning. She led off with a double and scored on a Williams RBI single two batters later to give LeTourneau a 1-0 lead.
BASKETBALL
MEN
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. -- Warren Richardson scored his 1,000th point as LeTourneau finished the regular season with a win, 92-80, over Ozarks.
Deonte Jackson finished the day with 27 points and was an assist away from a double-double with nine. Richardson marked 15 points with five rebounds. John Argue saw 14 points and nine boards. Caedmon Liebengood had 12 points and three boards.
WOMEN
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. -- LeTourneau gave up a late lead to Ozarks losing 67-63 on Saturday afternoon.
LeTourneau will finish the season with an 8-17 record, going 4-14 in conference play. Ozarks also wraps up the year going 9-16, 6-12 in the conference.
AJ Thomas put up 17 points and was a rebound away from a double-double with nine on the day. Bailey Broughton scored 18 and found four assists before fouling out late. Kyndall Hardeman finished with eight points, four boards, and three assists. Ty Moon put up eight points as well to go along with her five boards.
TENNIS
WOMEN
The LeTourneau women's tennis team opened the home portion of its schedule on Friday with a pair of matches. LeTourneau fell to ASC foe UT Dallas, 9-0, before taking down Austin College by a 9-0 final.
LeTourneau moves to 3-1 on the year and 0-1 in ASC play.
Brandy Weems and Emma Boulanger combined at the top flight in doubles for an 8-7 victory over Maya Leisey and Baiey Standokes. LeTourneau, which received a default point at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles, completed the doubles sweep on Elizabeth Moreau and Amber Van Duyn's 8-1 triumph over Tara Tran and Karina Alvarez.
Weems defeated Leisey 6-1, 6-4 at the top spot, while Moreau rallied for a three-set win in thrilling fashion over Standokes 3-6, 6-4, 13-11 at the No. 2 spot. Boulanger collected her second win of the match as she took down Tran at No. 3 6-2, 6-2.
LeTourneau finished off the match with wins at Nos. 4 and 5. Clara Brisman earned 6-4, 6-3 win over Alvarez and Abigail Everett notched a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Cynthia Zapata.
The YellowJackets could not overcome the ASC East Division preseason favorite, and nationally-ranked No. 24, UT Dallas squad in the opener. Moreau had the tightest match at No. 2 singles against the visiting Comets' Saumya Vedula before falling 6-2, 6-0.
LeTourneau fell to Schreiner on Saturday. Schreiner (1-4) opened the match with a sweep in doubles play. LeTourneau's Brandy Weems and Emma Boulanger challenged Schreiner's Hannah Reyna and Blair Drought-Villarreal at the top spot in doubles before falling 8-4. The Mountaineers took flight Nos. 2 and 3 to open up a 3-0 lead.
Elizabeth Moreau took Drought-Villarreal into three sets at the No. 2 spot in singles before falling 6-0, 4-6, 10-4. Boulanger also had a tight match at No. 3 before she fell to Grace Deininger 6-4, 6-4.
MEN
The LeTourneau men's tennis team moved to 3-0 on the year with an 8-1 victory over visiting Austin College in the YellowJackets' home opener on Friday afternoon at the Davis Tennis Courts.
It was LeTourneau's second straight 8-1 victory.
Julian Lee and Miles Grubbs had a clutch win at the top flight in doubles as they outlasted Austin College's Tate Nelson and Trey Salyer 8-7(3) that ultimately gave the YellowJackets a 4-0 match lead. Andres Urrutia and Zach Farris teamed up for an 8-1 win at the No. 2 spot over AJ Wueste and Neel Gautam.
Urrutia moved up to the No. 1 flight in singles and earned a hard-fought, three-set win over Nelson by a 6-3, 2-6, 10-2 final. With the win, Urrutia moved to 7-1 overall in singles matches this season.
Farris took down Salyer at the No. 2 spot 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3, Grubbs notched a6-0, 6-2 victory over Wueste while John Lewis earned a straight-set win over Yudai Abe 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
On Saturday, the men fell to Schreiner.
John Lewis and Kenny Munoz notched the lone point for LeTourneau in doubles with their 8-2 victory over Schreiner's Jonathan Barragan and Mario Gallinar at the No. 3 flight. At the top flight, Julian Lee and Miles Grubbs took the Mountaineers' Carson Kirk and Austin Cervantes into a tiebreak before falling 8-7(3). At No. 2, Schreiner's Dennis Miller and Max Schechter outlasted Zach Farris and Andres Urrutia 8-3.
Urrutia redeemed his doubles loss during singles play. The sophomore remained perfect in dual matches (4-0) with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Miller at the No. 2 flight.
Farris collected LeTourneau's final point at the No. 3 position with his 6-2, 6-1 win over Cervantes.
TRACK
BATON ROUGE, La. - Javan Reece set a program record in the 60-meter hurdles and qualified for the finals in the event at Friday's LSU Twilight meet in Baton Rouge.
Reece was one of three LeTourneau athletes competing in the meet -- joining Jacob White and Colton Fears.
Reece broke his own program record in the 60-meter hurdles event with a time of 8.29 in the prelims as he placed fifth overall. That mark put Reece in the top-30 in the nation in the event and qualified him for the event finals later on Friday.
In the finals, Reece posted a time of 8.38 and placed sixth in a field filled with Division I athletes.
White competed in the 60-meter run and the triple jump. The senior had a time of 7.20, just off his season-best mark, in the prelims. In the triple jump, White finished sixth with a distance of 13.35 meters (43' 9.75") -- his second-best mark of the indoor season.