LETU Sports Information
BasketballRICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s Keauna Whitfield was named to the American Southwest Conference All-Conference Team, and Ajanae Thomas was chosen as the ASC East Division co-Newcomer of the Year.
Both received First Team All-ASC East honors. Flora Akingbade and Whitfield were named to the ASC East All-Defensive Team. Malacia Guy and Akingbade earned ASC East Honorable Mention awards.
Whitfield, a senior guard from from Rosebud, averaged 17.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, while shooting 78 percent from the free throw line. She led the league in scoring, was third in free throw percentage and sixth in steals. Whitfield also made 1.6 three-point field goals per game, which was tied for ninth in the ASC.
Thomas, a junior forward from Detroit, Michigan, averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting .464 from the field and .773 from the free throw line. She ranked fourth in the league in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage and sixth in free throw percentage.
Akingbade, a senior forward from Grand Prairie, averaged 6.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. She led the ASC in rebounding, and was tied for 12th in blocks.
Guy, a sophomore guard from Itasca, averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. She led the ASC in assists, was third in steals and ninth in scoring. Guy also made 1.8 three-point field goals per game, which ranked fourth in the conference.
The YellowJackets went 12-6 overall, 8-4 in the ASC, advancing to the quarterfinals of the league postseason tournament for the second straight year.
GolfMEN
BOSSIER CITY, La. – LeTourneau University men’s golfer Wes Nolen finished sixth at the Hal Sutton Invitational Tuesday.
Nolen climbed six spots up the leaderboard on the final day, shooting par at The Golf Club at Stonebridge’s 6,851-yard, par-72 course. His 36-hole total of 3-over 147 is one stroke off his 146 fourth place finish two days earlier at the Texas Cup.
Tyler Junior College’s Peyton Coursey fired a final round 5-under 67 to win the tournament by three strokes over Blinn College’s Riley Simmons at 139.
LETU’s Blayde Weekley and Zach Bollinger tied for 16th at 154. Weekley shot 79 in the final round, and Bollinger 81. Alex Koll finished 37th at 165 after shooting 85 in Round 2.
The YellowJackets will compete in the Linda Lowery Invitational in Spicewood next Monday and Tuesday.
WOMEN
BOSSIER CITY, La. – LeTourneau University women’s golf team finished third at the Hal Sutton Invitational Tuesday.
The YellowJackets shot 341 in the second round for a 689 total at The Golf Club at Stonebridge’s 5,814-yard, par-72 course to move up one spot. Tyler Junior College won the six-team tournament, shooting 314 for a 635 two-day total.
It is LETU’s best finish of the season through three events.
LeTourneau’s Camryn Allen tied for seventh after carding a 79 in the second round for a 166 total. Baylee Van Houten tied for 11th at 171, following an 86 Tuesday. Lacey Broom shot 87 for a second straight day to tie for 16th at 174. Lyra Rains shot 89 to finish 24th at 182. Rachael Green tied for 26th at 187 after shooting 98.
It was LETU’s fourth straight day on the golf course after competing in the Texas Cup Saturday and Sunday in Plano. The Jackets will follow a similar path this weekend.
LeTourneau will compete in the Lady Crusader Spring Invitational Saturday and Sunday in Harker Heights. The Jackets will also play in the Linda Lowery Invitational next Monday and Tuesday in Spicewood.