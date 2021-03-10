LETU Athletic Communications
BasketballMEN
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — LeTourneau University’s men’s basketball team’s season came to an end in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday. The fourth-seeded YellowJackets lost to top seed Ozarks, 68-60.
LeTourneau (7-4) went 4 of 22 from three-point range, while shooting 39 percent from the field. Ozarks (8-4) went 24 of 51 from the floor for 47 percent.
LETU’s Deonte Jackson scored 15 points, and had four rebounds, a block and a steal. John Argue had 13 points, five rebounds, a block and a steal. Kyle Matthews had eight points, 11 boards and four assists.
LETU returned to the court last week after a 26-day layoff. The Jackets secured a big win on the road at Belhaven Friday to qualify for the league postseason tournament for the sixth straight year.
LeTourneau and Ozarks battled through seven ties and three lead changes. The Eagles led 34-32 at halftime.
LeTourneau’s bench was outscored, 24-11. The Jackets were outrebounded, 33-28.
WOMEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University women’s basketball team lost in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday, falling at the University of Texas at Dallas, 62-55.
The YellowJackets were led by Ajanae Thomas’ 19 points and seven rebounds. Malacia Guy chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Keauna Whitfield added 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.
LeTourneau won the rebounding battle, 45-39. The Comets outscored LETU, 19-2, in bench points. The Comets outscored the Jackets, 34-14, in points in the paint.
Flora Akingbade finished with six points and eight rebounds, while Scruffy Hopkins had five points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.
The YellowJackets finished the season with a 12-6 overall record. It was the second straight year LeTourneau advanced to the ASC quarterfinals.
SoccerMEN
LeTourneau University’s men’s soccer team gave the University of Texas at Dallas all it could handle before succumbing, 2-1, Wednesday night.
LETU fell to 4-3 overall, 1-2 in the American Southwest Conference. UT Dallas improved to 2-0, 2-0. The same two teams will meet again 7:30 p.m. Saturday at UT Dallas.
Nahome Abraham scored in the 35th minute to put the Comets on the board first. That’s where it remained at halftime.
The Jackets were outshot, 9-0, in the first half.
Noah Garcia tied the game in the 53rd minute when he ran down a ball that Comets goalkeeper John Nicknish came out to play. Garcia played it off Nicknish, and then raced ahead to deposit the ball in the empty net.
It was Garcia’s second goal in as many games.
UTD’s Hashem Shehata scored the game winner in the 74th minute.
The Comets outshot the YellowJackets, 19-2.
LETU keeper CJ Leyva made six saves. Nicknish had one.
WOMEN
LeTourneau University’s women’s soccer team lost to the University of Texas at Dallas, 3-1, Wednesday.
The Comets (2-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) scored twice in the first nine minutes on a pair of goals by Ashlyn Sims. Rana Hussein and Peyton Guidry each were credited with an assist.
LeTourneau (2-5-1, 1-2) responded in the 16th minute when Heather Fellows squeezed a goal in off her own corner kick. That cut the Comets’ lead in half, 2-1.
It was Fellows’ first career goal.
In the 63rd minute, the Comets found the back of the net again when Morgan Stromberg scored. The Jackets couldn’t get a shot off the rest of the way.
UT Dallas outshot LETU, 17-6. The Comets had nine shots on goal, while the YellowJackets attempted three. Reagan Sandford had two of the three on frame.
LeTourneau goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser made six saves. UT Dallas’ Morgan Sherman and Megan Hannah each played one half, stopping one shot apiece.
The same two teams will meet again 5 p.m. Saturday at UT Dallas.
TrackNEW ORLEANS – LeTourneau University men’s cross country runner Lorien Nightingale was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association of America Division III Athlete of the Week again.
Nightingale receives the prestigious award for the second time, his first time coming February 3, 2021. Nightingale still remains as the only YellowJacket in LeTourneau Cross Country program history to win this award.
Nightingale won the American Southwest Conference Championships Saturday, March, 3, 2021, recording a personal best time of 25:49.5 in the 8K race. His time was 35 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Nightingale was also crowned the ASC Individual Medalist and named First Team All-ASC.