LETU Athletic Communications
BasketballMARSHALL — East Texas Baptist pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 63-51 win in Ornelas Gymnasium Thursday to keep its unblemished record in tact. The same two teams will meet again 1 p.m. Saturday at Solheim Arena in Longview.
LeTourneau (10-4, 6-3 American Southwest Conference) had not played in 19 days after two weeks of poor weather put everything on hold. But the Jackets came game ready from the tip, and it showed. ETBU moves to 20-0 and 12-0 with the win.
Scruffy Hopkins scored nine points, and grabbed four rebounds. Keauna Whitfield had seven boards, a block and a steal to go along with her 21 points. Ajanae Thomas finished with nine points and a steal before fouling out. Flora Akingbade had seven boards, two blocks and a steal. Hardeman had six points and four rebounds. Malacia Guy had five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block.
Mallory Stephens had 21 points for ETBU.
TennisWOMEN
BROWNWOOD — LeTourneau University’s women’s tennis team overcame a doubles deficit to beat Howard Payne, 6-3, in the season opener Thursday.
It was LeTourneau’s first season-opening victory in three years. It also signaled the YellowJackets’ first match since March 12 last season when they wrapped up play in the Hilton Head Spring Tennis Fest in South Carolina.
Howard Payne jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the match after winning two of the three doubles flights. HPU’s Lexie Nave and Zoe Sprayberry beat Bailey Deatherage and Julia Miller, 8-4, at No. 1 pairs. LETU’s Sierra Giesen Linssen and Amber Van Duyn coasted to an 8-2 victory over Zaylie Sanchez and Danielle Sanchez at the No. 2 spot. HPU’s Brittany Sutton and Katelynn Lovel pulled out an 8-6 battle with Brandy Weems and Mimi Samdi at No. 3 doubles.
Giesen Linssen evened the match at 2-2 when she authored a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sprayberry at No. 2 singles. Weems won by retirement over Zaylie Sanchez at the No. 3 position. Weems won the first set, 6-3, and took a 3-1 lead in the second when the HPU player retired. That put LeTourneau ahead, 3-2.
Howard Payne evened the match at 3-3 when Deatherage retired, despite leading Nave, 6-2, 2-3, at No. 1 singles. Savannah Orton’s 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Danielle Sanchez at the No. 6 spot moved LETU back in front, 4-3. Miller outlasted Lovel, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 4 singles to secure the victory for LETU. Samdi pulled out a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 win over Sutton at the No. 5 position to close the match.
Orton’s victory was the first of her two-year YellowJacket career. Weems and Miller won in their LETU debuts.
MEN
BROWNWOOD – LeTourneau University’s men’s tennis team breezed past Howard Payne, 9-0, Thursday in the season opener.
LETU didn’t need a third set in any of the six singles matches – two of them ending in HPU retirements – as the YellowJackets took care of business from their Yellow Jacket counterparts. It was LeTourneau’s first match since finishing its Spring Break trip last year on March 12 with a victory over Berry in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Julian Lee and Patrick Baney beat Dominic DeNardo and Landon Ferree, 8-2, at No. 1 doubles. Rodrigo Vazquez Chairez and Nathan Schmidt rolled over Hunter Green and Micah Hunter, 8-0, at No. 2 pairs. Miles Grubbs and Jonah McGinty defeated Ashton Stevens and Alexander Shelton, 8-4, at the No. 3 position to sweep the doubles points.
Lee was a 6-0, 6-3 winner over Hunter at the top singles spot. Vazquez Chairez won by retirement over DeNardo. Vazquez Chairez won the first set, 6-0, and led 2-1 in the second when DeNardo retired. At No. 3 singles, Schmidt beat Stevens, 6-1, 6-4. Baney blitzed Shelton, 6-0, 6-0, at the No. 4 position. Gavin Meyer carved out a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Green at No. 5 singles. Alex Barrero Osuna won by retirement over Ferree after getting out to a 6-1, 3-2 lead.
LETU won its season opener for the second straight year.