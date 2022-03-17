LETU athletic communications:
LONGVIEW, Texas – LETU women’s basketball senior guard Keauna Whitfield earned a spot on the D3hoops.com All-Region 10 Second Team, the organization announced Tuesday.
“This is a well-deserved award for KJ,” head coach Cassi Rozanski said. “She has poured her heart and soul into our program the last five years. She is so deserving of all the accolades she receives!”
This is the second-consecutive selection to the team for the Rosebud, Texas native. She garnered All-South Region Second-Team after the 2020-2021 campaign. Earlier in March, Whitfield added to her collection with All-American Southwest Conference First-Team and All-American Southwest Conference Defensive Team selections. Her all-conference award was the third in her career, following each of her final three seasons.
“We play in a tough region and conference,” Rozanski said. “Being selected to the all-region team speaks to her talent and work ethic. We are so proud of her!”
Whitfield averaged 18.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, adding nine blocks and 51 steals. She led the league in scoring by more than half a point per contest.
---
LONGVIEW, Texas – LETU men’s basketball senior guard Andrew Eberhardt collected more accolades Tuesday, adding National Basketball Coaches Association and d3hoops.com honors.
The Pearland, Texas native earned a selection to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 10 First-Team and the D3hoops All-Region 10 squad. Earlier in March, Eberhardt garnered an All-American Southwest Conference First-Team Selection.
Eberhardt averaged 19.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, with 14 blocks and 47 steals.