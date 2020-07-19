LETU Sports Information
BASKETBALL
■ LETU MEN HONORED: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LeTourneau University men’s basketball team earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Excellence award.
The YellowJackets had a team grade point average of 3.10 for the 2019-20 academic year. LETU posted a 3.19 GPA in the spring after compiling a 3.01 in the fall.
To be eligible for the team honor, a program must achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for the previous season. The team must count the GPA of all student-athletes who compete during the season for all NCAA and NAIA divisions, and all two-year institutions, with a full-time NABC member coach.
“Man, it’s exciting to coach these guys,” LeTourneau head coach Dan Miller said. “We are so proud of the guys for their commitment to all three phases of being a LeTourneau YellowJacket: basketball, education and faith. Our upperclassman set the tone by emphasizing the importance of learning, growth and earning good grades. To win the ASC Championship, ASC East Sportsmanship Award and get the Team NABC Academic Award is an accomplishment the team should look back at and be proud that they earned all three.”
LETU went 23-6, winning the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament, advancing to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the second time in school history.
This is the second time in school history LeTourneau has received the NABC Team Academic Excellence award, also doing so in 2015-16.
Also this week, LeTourneau University men’s basketball player Justin Moore was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honor Court Wednesday.
Moore, a 6-foot, 165-pound rising senior guard from Houston, has a 3.21 grade point average in kinesiology. He also worked as a student athletic trainer. Moore, also an Academic All-American Southwest Conference recipient, averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Moore is the 14th player under head coach Dan Miller and assistant coach James Wallace to earn NABC Honors Court distinction, and the first since 2017-18.
TRACK
NEW ORLEANS — LeTourneau University women’s track & field team earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team honors for the indoor season.
The YellowJackets were one of 209 NCAA Division III teams to receive the honor.
LETU had a team GPA of 3.55 in 2019-20.