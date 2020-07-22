VOLLEYBALL
Allison Kuster has been named an assistant volleyball coach at LeTourneau University.
Kuster served as a graduate assistant at Hardin-Simmons University in 2019-20. She coached club at Halo in Abilene for three years. She also coached high school team camps in Dallas and East Texas.
A four-year starting outside hitter at HSU, she had 1,041 kills and 1,098 digs in her career. She finished her career ranked fifth all time in points, seventh in kills, seventh in digs and seventh in aces at Hardin-Simmons. She set the school record for service aces in a match with nine.
Kuster was a First Team All-American Southwest Conference West Division selection in 2018. She was a Second Team All-ASC West in 2016 and 2017. She earned three ASC West Player of the Week honors, and was voted the team’s most valuable player in 2018. Twice she was named to the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team. She was a three-time ASC Academic All-Conference selection.
A Mansfield native, Kuster earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hardin-Simmons. She earned a master’s degree in kinesiology sport and recreation from HSU.
ACADEMIC HONORS
LEXINGTON, Ky. — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team has been awarded the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 school year.
The award is given to teams that maintain a 3.30 grade point average throughout the academic year. A total of 1,313 teams from all NCAA divisions, NAIA, junior college and high school received the honor this year.
The YellowJackets were one of three American Southwest Conference schools to claim the AVCA honor this year.
This is the third time LETU has earned the team award. The Jackets did so in 2016 and 2018.
LeTourneau Sports Information