JACKSON, Miss. – LeTourneau’s baseball team split a doubleheader at Millsaps Saturday to win the season-opening series. LeTourneau (2-1) dropped the first game, 4-2, before winning the nightcap, 6-0.
In the first game, Millsaps scored twice in the first on Fritz Walker’s RBI double and Avery Brock’s RBI single. The Jackets cut the lead in half when Cody Lee doubled to right in the second, scoring Weston McKinley.
The Majors tacked on two more runs in the fourth on Bailey Watkins’ bunt single and Alana Merkle’s sacrifice fly. That made it 4-1. LETU got one back in the fifth when Kameron Lindsey scored on a wild pitch.
But the Jackets couldn’t come up with the tying runs in their last two at-bats.
Wil Wood earned the win for the Majors, allowing six hits, two runs and five walks, while fanning five. Kolton Eberlan took the loss after surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk. He struck out three.
Will Bradshaw was 2-for-2 with two walks. Lindsey went 1-for-3 with a walk. Austin Smith and McKinley each had a hit in four plate appearances. Chaz Jackson and Lee each went 1-for-2.
In the second game, the YellowJackets scored a run in each of the first three innings. Lindsey scored on a balk in the first. Mark Sanders ripped a double to left to score McKinley in the second. Jaggar Vaughn singled home Lee in the third. Bradshaw gave LETU some late-inning insurance, scoring after an error in the seventh and on a passed ball in the ninth. Noah Mahoney’s infield single in the seventh produced the fifth run.
Bradshaw was 2-for-5 with a double. Bryce Brueggemeyer went 2-for-5 with a double. McKinley was 2-for-3. Vaughn collected two hits in four trips to the plate. Sanders was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
The Jackets had 11 hits in the nightcap.
Kolbey Sharpe picked up the win, going seven innings, allowing three hits and a walk. Trey Barnhart and Bradshaw each worked an inning of scoreless relief, neither allowing a hit.
LeTourneau will play No. 3 Trinity (Texas) and La Verne next Saturday as part of the Concordia Baseball Classic in Austin, Texas.
SOFTBALL
KERRVILLE, Texas – LeTourneau University’s softball team swept a doubleheader from host Schreiner to open the season Saturday. The YellowJackets won the first game, 2-0, and held on to take the second, 5-3.
In the first game, the YellowJackets took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Kennedi Dillow hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Emilee Anderson. In the third, Callie Poore’s RBI single gave the Jackets a two-run lead.
Ethel Warren went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Hunter Handley and Haley Claterbaugh had a hit apiece.
LETU starter Bailey Richey scattered three hits, and struck out 11 in the win. She went the distance, and did not allow a walk.
In the second game, the Jackets jumped on the Mountaineers in the first inning, scoring three runs. Warren singled, and scored on a throwing error. Katelyn Trombley belted a two-run homer to make it 3-0.
Schreiner cut the deficit to 3-2 when Bri Wodtke walked with the bases loaded. LeTourneau got one back in the sixth when Ashley Crawford singled to score Trombley. Madison Johnson drove in a run to push it to 5-2.
After the YellowJackets went quietly in the seventh, Courtney Bigley singled in a run as Schreiner pulled within two runs. But the Jackets retired the last two batters to preserve the win.
Madelyn Tannery picked up the win in the circle, allowing five hits, two runs and three walks. Ashley DeCock worked the last four innings, allowing three hits and a run to pick up the save.
Trombley went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Hana Bonner and Poore each were 1-for-3. Warren was 1-for-4. Bonner also had a stolen base.
The YellowJackets will host Pacific (Ore.) Friday at 4 p.m. and No. 1 and defending national champion Texas Lutheran Saturday at 11 a.m.
BASKETBALL
MEN
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – LeTourneau needed a second half comeback to pick up a 79-74 road victory at Ozarks Saturday.
With the game tied in the second half, Andrew Eberhardt buried a triple, and Nate West knocked down a field goal to give LeTourneau a 67-62 lead. Darnel Renelique’s layup with 5:41 to play pulled Ozarks within, 69-66. Cory Wilhelm tied the game at 70 with a jumper at the 2:56 mark.
West sank two free throws the next trip down the floor, and then buried a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining as the YellowJackets (16-5, 9-3 American Southwest Conference) went up 75-70. Jacobe Davis scored on an offensive putback with 1:27 remaining as the Eagles cut it to three, but West and Justin Moore each sank a pair of free throws down the stretch.
West finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Moore had 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
John Argue had 13 points, five rebounds, a block and a steal before fouling out. Andrew Eberhardt and Elijah Gerber each scored 10 points. Kyle Matthews had nine rebounds, including four on the offensive end. Jacobe Davis finished with 17 points, and Cory Wilhelm 12 for the Eagles, who outrebounded the Jackets, 42-39.
LeTourneau will host Concordia Texas 7:30 p.m. Thursday to begin the four-game homestand to close the regular season.
WOMEN
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – LeTourneau University women’s basketball team moved back over the .500 mark after beating Ozarks, 72-59, Saturday.
The YellowJackets (11-10, 7-5 American Southwest Conference) put an end to a three-game skid in the toughest portion of its schedule. LETU swept the season series from Ozarks (5-16, 0-12). LeTourneau crept back into sole possession of third place in the ASC East after Belhaven lost at Hardin-Simmons.
Malacia Guy scored a season-high 17 points, and had three steals for LETU. She was 3 of 6 from the floor and 9 of 12 from the free throw line. Bailey Lightfoot had 12 points, going 3 of 6 from three-point range, and had two steals. Scruffy Hopkins had 11 points, two steals and a block. Micayla Mikulski had eight points and eight rebounds.
LeTourneau will host Concordia Texas 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
TRACK
WOMEN
JOPLIN, Mo. – LeTourneau University women’s track and field team faced a mixed field of schools at the Lion Invite hosted by Missouri Southern State University Friday and Saturday.
Freshman Kaitlyn Reed and sophomore Kaylee Packer were the lone YellowJackets to compete, and both took home top 10 finishes. Reed finished eighth in the pentathlon with 2,328 points. Packer competed in the unseeded section of the pole vault competition, and secured fifth place by clearing the bar at 2.95 meters (9 ft 8 in).
The YellowJackets (men and women) return to Edmond, Okla. on Feb. 15 to compete in the UCO Alumni Classic hosted by the University of Central Oklahoma.
MEN
JOPLIN, Mo. – LeTourneau University men’s track and field team competed on Friday and Saturday at the MSSU Lion Invite hosted by Missouri Southern State University.
All three YellowJackets, competing among a variety of schools, were able to bring home top 10 finishes.
In his NCAA indoor track and field debut, freshman Garrett Oehlert set a school record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:23.56 to snag third place.
Sophomore Jack Miller remains in the NCAA’s top 15 after clearing 4.74 meters (15 ft 6.5 in), a season-best mark, to take seventh place.
Graduate student Arvin Hrushka finished fifth in the heptathlon with 3,625 points. Hrushka won the heptathlon 1,000-meter run, crossing the line in 2:51.22.